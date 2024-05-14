Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Were 'Struggling' Months Before Shocking Separation
Kyle Richards is giving a clearer picture of when her and Mauricio Umansky's marriage began to crumble.
During the Tuesday, May 14, episode of the "B---- Bible" podcast, host Jackie Schimmel asked if Richards, 55, and the real estate broker, 53, were on the rocks when she attended a party at the Bravo star's home in January 2023.
"Yes. We were already struggling there," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed about the months leading up to their shocking separation in July 2023.
Later in their conversation, Richards confirmed Umansky recently moved out of their shared home and into a West Hollywood condo. "That was weird," she explained of the drastic change.
"I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange," said the reality star, who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with the Buying Beverly Hills star. "And that's exactly what happened."
After nearly 30 years of a bustling household with their kids, Richards was shocked by the shift in her life. "The day that he moved out, it was just strange because I came home, and everything was so quiet," she recalled, adding that Umansky left their abode while she was out of town.
Despite the end of their union, the Halloween actress will always look at her years spent with the businessman as a huge achievement. "I was very proud of my marriage and the family we built," Richards explained. "It was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say, 'This was a success no matter what.'"
During Season 13 of RHOBH, the former child star was candid about the issues between her and Umansky. "So often it's like, something will bother one of us and it's like we'd just rather be peaceful and just not deal," she told costar Dorit Kemsley.
"I am more the one that will say 'this upsets me' and I have that fiery side where he's more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing," she continued.
Richards noted how the mogul often ignored their problems, but that wound up creating resentment from her. "I almost feel like he thinks 'give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and she'll be fine,' but I'm telling him … it's a lot more than that," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum said. "We need help."