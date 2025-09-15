or
BREAKING NEWS
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Maurcio Umansky Spotted With New Woman as Source Insists Nothing Is Going On: 'It's a Non-Story'

Photo of Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

After Mauricio Umansky was spotted with a new woman, a source said there is nothing going on between them.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

After Mauricio Umansky was spotted chatting with a woman at a members-only club in New York City, an insider exclusively dished to OK! about the recent scenario.

On September 13, Umansky was seen getting close to one woman while at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Is Mauricio Umansky Taken?

Photo of Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

An insider said nothing is going on with the mystery woman and the reality star.

An insider OK! spoke to confirm nothing is going on with Umansky and the mystery woman. “He was literally just talking to someone,” the source shared, seemingly confirming the real estate guru is not seeing this woman.

They called the whole situation a “non-story.”

Mauricio Umansky Recently Reunited With Kyle Richards

Photo of Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky and others
Source: @bijouphillips/Instagram

Mauricio Umansky was spotted looking happy behind Kyle Richards at Tina Chen Craig's birthday party.

As OK! reported, Mauricio recently reunited with his estranged wife Kyle Richards at a friend’s birthday party.

Actress Bijou Phillips posted an Instagram Story from skincare founder Tina Chen Craig’s celebration, which she captioned, “S--- birthday Tina!”

Richards’ nieces Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton were also at the shindig. Their aunt stood behind them, next to her daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky. Mauricio was spotted right before Kyle, smiling and making a “rock and roll” symbol with his hands.

Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

Photo of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards separated in July 2023.

Kyle and Mauricio officially separated in July 2023.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they shared in a joint statement at the time on social media. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

They noted they understood they’re in the “public eye” but asked “to be able to work through our issues privately.”

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they added. “Thank you for the love and support.”

Neither party has officially pulled the trigger to file for divorce, but Mauricio has been spotted with other women and rumors regarding Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade being an item have run rampant.

Kyle Richards Says She's 'Great Friends' With Mauricio Umansky

Photo of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards said she's 'proud' of how her and Mauricio Umansky are 'navigating' through their separation.

Kyle spoke out about where things stand with Mauricio on an Amazon Live Stream on July 21.

"I'm really proud of how we are navigating through this separation," she said at the time.

"We're great friends and we love our daughters and we built a beautiful family, and it's nice to know that even though we're separated, we can keep it that way," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star elaborated. "It's been helpful to my daughters, too, to get through this."

