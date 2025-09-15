EXCLUSIVE Maurcio Umansky Spotted With New Woman as Source Insists Nothing Is Going On: 'It's a Non-Story' Source: MEGA After Mauricio Umansky was spotted with a new woman, a source said there is nothing going on between them. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 15 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

After Mauricio Umansky was spotted chatting with a woman at a members-only club in New York City, an insider exclusively dished to OK! about the recent scenario. On September 13, Umansky was seen getting close to one woman while at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Mauricio Umansky Taken?

Source: MEGA An insider said nothing is going on with the mystery woman and the reality star.

An insider OK! spoke to confirm nothing is going on with Umansky and the mystery woman. “He was literally just talking to someone,” the source shared, seemingly confirming the real estate guru is not seeing this woman. They called the whole situation a “non-story.”

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio Umansky Recently Reunited With Kyle Richards

Source: @bijouphillips/Instagram Mauricio Umansky was spotted looking happy behind Kyle Richards at Tina Chen Craig's birthday party.

As OK! reported, Mauricio recently reunited with his estranged wife Kyle Richards at a friend’s birthday party. Actress Bijou Phillips posted an Instagram Story from skincare founder Tina Chen Craig’s celebration, which she captioned, “S--- birthday Tina!” Richards’ nieces Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton were also at the shindig. Their aunt stood behind them, next to her daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky. Mauricio was spotted right before Kyle, smiling and making a “rock and roll” symbol with his hands.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

Source: MEGA Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards separated in July 2023.

Kyle and Mauricio officially separated in July 2023. “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they shared in a joint statement at the time on social media. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” They noted they understood they’re in the “public eye” but asked “to be able to work through our issues privately.” “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they added. “Thank you for the love and support.” Neither party has officially pulled the trigger to file for divorce, but Mauricio has been spotted with other women and rumors regarding Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade being an item have run rampant.

Kyle Richards Says She's 'Great Friends' With Mauricio Umansky

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards said she's 'proud' of how her and Mauricio Umansky are 'navigating' through their separation.