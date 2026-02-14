EXCLUSIVE Meet Mel Gibson's Rarely Seen 9 Children – Including the Kids Who Have Followed His Showbiz Footsteps Source: MEGA Meet Mel Gibson's nine kids, including the ones who have followed his showbiz footsteps. Aaron Tinney Feb. 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson is navigating a new chapter in his personal life as details of his sprawling, largely private family come back into focus following his split from longtime partner Rosalind Ross. While Gibson, 70, remains one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures, OK! can reveal his nine children have mostly stayed out of public view, despite a string of them following in their world famous dad's showbiz footsteps and building creative careers of their own in movies.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mel Gibson and longtime partner Rosalind Ross broke up.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor and director recently confirmed he and Ross, 35, ended their relationship after nine years together. The couple, who share a son, released a joint statement acknowledging the separation and their ongoing commitment to parenting. "Although it's sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," they said. We can reveal Gibson is the father of nine children with three partners. He welcomed seven children with his first wife, Robyn Moore, now 54, during their 29-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2009. Those children are Hannah, 45, twins Christian and Edward, both 43, William, 40, Louis, 37, Milo, 35, and Thomas, 26. After the divorce, Gibson had a daughter, Lucia, now 16, with Russian songwriter and pianist Oksana Grigorieva. His youngest child, Lars, 9, was born in 2017 during his relationship with Ross.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mel Gibson is the father of nine children.

Article continues below advertisement

The family has largely been shielded from the spotlight, but Gibson has occasionally appeared publicly with his younger children. In September 2024, Lucia and Lars joined him on the red carpet at the premiere of his film Monster Summer, offering a rare glimpse of his life as a father. Several of Gibson's older children have followed him into the entertainment industry. His eldest daughter Hannah has worked behind the scenes as a production assistant and makeup artist on films including The Patriot and What Women Want. She is now a mother of six and describes herself as a hypnobirth educator.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mel Gibson occasionally appears in public with his younger children.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian, one of Gibson's twins, has worked as a camera operator on projects including Hacksaw Ridge and Daddy's Home 2, while Edward chose a different path, studying glassblowing and later founding a design business focused on reclaimed wood furniture. William has remained largely out of the public eye. Louis, born in 1988, pursued filmmaking and has directed features including Happy Hunting and Manifest West. He married actor Annet Mahendru in 2016, and the pair have one child. Speaking about them working together, Louis said: "I would say we trusted each other. Which we already have in our personal life." Milo initially avoided acting, working as a massage therapist and electrician before changing course. In 2017, he said: "It's very scary to make that change. But one day it hit me that I don't want to turn 50 and regret not trying something I have a passion for."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christian, one of Mel Gibson's twins, has worked as a camera operator.