Mel Gibson 'Just as Surprised' as Everyone Else by Donald Trump Hiring Him to Be 'Special Ambassador' of Hollywood
Mel Gibson admitted on Thursday, January 16, that he was "just as surprised" as everyone else by President-elect Donald Trump naming him, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone to be "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood.
The Braveheart actor, whose Malibu house had just burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires, was taken off guard but is ready to serve the president however he can.
Gibson, 69, told outlets he found out about landing the new position in Trump's administration through the news like everyone else.
"I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?" the star shared.
The actor-director recently lost his home in the devastating Los Angeles area fires and suggested on Fox News that the fires may have been "commissioned."
Along with Voight and other outspoken actors like James Woods, Gibson has long been one of Hollywood’s most well-known conservatives and devout Christians.
Trump turned some heads when he took to Truth Social on January 16 and shared, "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California."
It wasn't immediately clear what duties these ambassadors would perform, but the president-elect set some broad goals: "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"
"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest," he added. "It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"
Trump has frequently surprised people in the past with his posts on social media regarding his administration picks.
During his first term, the soon-to-be president fired multiple top officials by tweet, including his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Gibson previously aligned himself with Trump when he criticized Vice President Kamala Harris in October, claiming she had "the IQ of a fence post."
Although he never officially confirmed who he voted for in the 2024 election, the actor did say it would be "a pretty good guess" to assume he cast a ballot for Trump.
As OK! previously reported, The Passion of the Christ director also recently criticized Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom for his handling of the L.A. wildfires.