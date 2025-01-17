Mel Gibson 'Just as Surprised' as Everyone Else by Donald Trump Hiring Him to Be 'Special Ambassador' of Hollywood

Gibson, 69, told outlets he found out about landing the new position in Trump's administration through the news like everyone else.

"I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?" the star shared.

The actor-director recently lost his home in the devastating Los Angeles area fires and suggested on Fox News that the fires may have been "commissioned."

Along with Voight and other outspoken actors like James Woods, Gibson has long been one of Hollywood’s most well-known conservatives and devout Christians.