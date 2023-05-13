Meg Ryan is 'Past the Point' of Wanting to Give John Mellencamp Relationship Another Shot: Insider
Meg Ryan doesn't have any regrets about ending her relationship with John Mellencamp for good after dating on-and-off for a decade.
Knowing that they both wanted different things in life seemed to solidify the actress' decision on the former flames calling it quits on their engagement in 2019.
“Meg loves that John is still out on the road entertaining his fans, but she’s past the point of wanting to give things another try!” declared a source to a news outlet.
“Meg felt John could never settle down — and his active dating life since then has borne out her fears,” continued the insider, who snitched that despite his booming dating life, he still drunk-dials Ryan.
"He says Meg remains the love of his life,” dished a source. “But she tells him he’s happier out on the road than he would ever be with her, and she doesn’t want the life of a rock ’n’ roll widow.”
Mellencamp's other former flames include the likes of fellow rocker Billy Joel’s ex Christie Brinkley, a hometown Indiana woman named Jamie Sherrill, realtor Natasha Barrett and beauty guru Marianelly Agosto.
Another source spilled that Mellencamp “tried really hard to make things work” with Ryan, even giving up his beloved home in Indiana to be with the now-61-year-old in New York City.
Having left the past in the past, OK! learned Ryan is still looking for her happily ever after with a new man who isn't in the spotlight.
“She’s got her heart set on meeting someone who isn’t part of the whole Hollywood scene,” a friend of the When Harry Met Sally star previously spilled, adding that the A-lister “will soon be an empty nester and she doesn’t want to be alone."
Ryan adopted daughter Daisy, now 19, in 2006 and shares son Jack, 31, with ex-hubby Dennis Quaid.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mother-of-two's pal added that "reaching that milestone" of being in her 60s also "made Meg realize she wants a normal, low-key relationship with someone far from the spotlight."
The source spoke to National Enquirer about Ryan's thoughts on their relationship.