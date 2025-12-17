Meg Ryan Thanks Rob Reiner for His 'Profound Love of Our Country' After President Donald Trump's Gross Reaction to Director's Horrific Death

Article continues below advertisement

Meg Ryan addressed friend Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's tragic deaths. The actress, 64, wrote a moving tribute to her When Harry Met Sally director in a tearful post she shared on December 17. "Oh how we will miss this man…” she began her caption alongside a photo of herself dancing with Rob decades ago.

"Thank you, Rob and Michele, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter," Meg went on. "Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country." "I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised…," she continued. "I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace," the You've Got Mail star wrote.

Her post came just days after President Donald Trump bashed the fallen filmmaker shortly after he was murdered on December 14. Donald, 79, penned a jaw-dropping post on his Truth Social account on Monday where he blamed Rob's own death on the filmmaker's hatred of the Republican Party. The Princess Bride director and his wife were killed by their son, Nick, on Sunday at their Los Angeles home. Their throats were slashed and their daughter, Romy, was one of the first people to find their dead bodies.

The politician shared a scathing and insensitive post after Rob and Michele's passings, saying: "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood." "Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," Donald continued.