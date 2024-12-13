NEWS Pregnant Megan Fox Is 'Fortunate' to Have a 'Good' Co-Parenting Situation With Ex Brian Austin Green Amid Her Sudden Split From Machine Gun Kelly: Source Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were married from 2010-2021.

Megan Fox has some stability in her life despite all of the drama. According to a source, the Transformers alum, 38, and ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 51, have a positive co-parenting relationship amid Fox’s shocking split from Machine Gun Kelly, 34.

Source: MEGA Megan Fox is happy she 'gets along really well with' Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green's fiancée.

The actress — who is pregnant with her and MGK’s first child together — “is in a good place” with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess. “She gets along really well with Sharna. Megan trusts her around the boys,” the insider said.

Green and Fox were married from 2010-2021 and share three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. The source gushed over what a “great dad” Green is to their boys and noted, “Megan feels fortunate that her boys are loved and always taken care of. … She’s been so happy about being pregnant.”

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green share three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

As OK! previously reported, Fox announced her pregnancy on November 11, about one year after she confirmed she'd suffered a tragic miscarriage in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️," she captioned an Instagram photo showing off her bump.

Though the stars are welcoming their first child together, Fox and MGK recently called it quits due to the musician’s alleged infidelity. “When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” a source said of the situation.

Source: MEGA Megan Fox is expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly despite their split.

The Subservience star allegedly "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done" with the romance. The “Home” singer’s “past behavior” has led to Fox having “trust issues” with him, however, in the past, she chose to “rebuild her trust with [MGK] and was excited to grow their family together.”

Despite Fox’s willingness to make things work, his latest betrayal was too much for the Hollywood beauty to handle, the source claimed. “Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the confidante added.

Shortly after the news broke, Green reacted to the split while talking to paparazzi in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, December 12. "I didn't even know," he stated in shock. "I had no idea."

Source: MEGA Megan Fox split from Machine Gun Kelly after she 'found text messages involving other women,' a source shared.

The pap told Green that Fox discovered "inappropriate" material on MGK's phone, leading to the breakup. "In your 30s, I don't know...grow up, like you know, she's pregnant...I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," he stated.

"That's a shame," Green added. "I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that." The celeb was then asked if he felt “better” now that MGK is out of his life. "No. Nothing about it makes me feel any better," he shared, according to TMZ. "I don't know the facts of it, but if that's the case, that's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody ... I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens."