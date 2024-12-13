Brian Austin Green Says Machine Gun Kelly Needs to 'Grow Up' After Split From Megan Fox: 'I Just Want the Best for Her'
Brian Austin Green was shocked to hear that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke up mere weeks after announcing they were expecting their rainbow baby.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 51, was stopped by a pap in Calabasas on Thursday, December 12, and was asked to share his initial reaction to the end of their on-again, off-again relationship.
"On what? I didn't even know," he said. "I had no idea."
The pap then told Green that Fox allegedly found something "inappropriate" on MGK's phone leading to their split — news which caused Green to audibly sigh in apparent frustration before confirming with them how old the "forget me too" singer was.
"In your 30s, I don't know...grow up, like you know, she's pregnant...I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," he said, referring to their three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.
Green and Fox were married from 2010 until they divorced in 2021. They have continued to coparent their three kids amicably alongside his partner, Sharna Burgess.
"That's a shame," he continued. "I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."
When asked if he felt "any better" that MGK was out of the picture, as he was frequently around Green and Fox's shared children, he had a firm reply.
"No. Nothing about it makes me feel any better," he said, per TMZ. "I don't know the facts of it, but if that's the case, that's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody ... I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens."
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed the Transformers actress found out about her boyfriend's alleged infidelity when they "went away for the Thanksgiving holiday" together.
"She became suspicious and decided to go through his phone," the source revealed, noting she "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done."
A separate insider spilled Fox has been "distraught" since their breakup and claimed she felt "blind-sided" by the whole situation. However, they said she's "trying to focus on" preparing for her baby to arrive, rather than on her heartbreak.