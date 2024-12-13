Brian Austin Green Says Machine Gun Kelly Needs to 'Grow Up' After Split From Megan Fox: 'I Just Want the Best for Her'

"That's a shame," he continued. "I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."

When asked if he felt "any better" that MGK was out of the picture, as he was frequently around Green and Fox's shared children, he had a firm reply.

"No. Nothing about it makes me feel any better," he said, per TMZ. "I don't know the facts of it, but if that's the case, that's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody ... I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens."