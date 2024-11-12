Megan Fox Is 4 or 5 Months Along After Actress Announces She's Expecting Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly

While talking about her 2023 collection of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, she spoke about her pregnancy loss.

“There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” she penned.

She also spoke about the sad event while on Good Morning America in 2023.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said at the time.

“But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” she continued.