Megan Fox Is 4 or 5 Months Along After Actress Announces She's Expecting Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is due in March with her and Machine Gun Kelly's rainbow baby, a source said.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

After Megan Fox revealed she and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a rainbow baby together, it's been reported the actress, 38, is four or five months along.

According to a news outlet, the brunette beauty, who shares three kids with ex Brian Austin Green, is due in March 2025. The pair, who got engaged in January 2023, know the gender but are keeping mum about details for now.

The pair got engaged in 2020.

As OK! previously reported, Fox shared the exciting news via Instagram by posing naked with a black liquid covering her body. She also shared the result of her pregnancy test.

“nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the post, referring to her prior miscarriage.

The actress is expecting a rainbow baby with partner Machine Gun Kelly.

While talking about her 2023 collection of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, she spoke about her pregnancy loss.

“There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” she penned.

She also spoke about the sad event while on Good Morning America in 2023.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said at the time.

“But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” she continued.

Megan Fox shares three kids with ex Brian Austin Green.

Fox's inner circle appeared to be in the know about the news.

“He wants everyone to be healthy and Brian will welcome her new child into the world when it happens with no drama. Brian is not going to make this wonderful moment in their life a time to bruise his ego,” the insider told Daily Mail. “He is OK with it and was made aware of it before the world found out. Brian's cool with it.”

“Brian knows how great of a mother she is and has been for their children, and he doesn't imagine that will change in any way as she welcomes a new child with Colson,” the source continued, referring to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

The star is reportedly four or five months along.

Green's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, also reacted to the news on social media, writing, “Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you ❤️ Congratulations Mama x."

TMZ reported on Fox's due date.

