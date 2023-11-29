Megan Fox Had an Ectopic Pregnancy Years Before Her 'Really Tragic' Miscarriage With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's Baby

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing," Fox, 37, explained. "He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."

Before the miscarriage, the Jennifer's Body lead welcomed three kids — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.