Megan Fox Had an Ectopic Pregnancy Years Before Her 'Really Tragic' Miscarriage With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's Baby
After years out of the spotlight, Megan Fox is opening up like never before about her personal life.
In a new interview, the actress emotionally shared details about a miscarriage she endured while 10 weeks pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly's baby — a tragedy she first confirmed in her recently released poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
"That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’" she told WWD of losing her and her fiancé's baby. "Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."
"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing," Fox, 37, explained. "He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."
Before the miscarriage, the Jennifer's Body lead welcomed three kids — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
- Brian Austin Green Wants Ex-Wife Megan Fox To Have A Baby With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly For The Sake Of Their Children
- Megan Fox Is 'Really Happy' For Ex Brian Austin Green Following Baby News, She Thinks Sharna Burgess 'Is Such A Doll,' Source Reveals
- Brian Austin Green Reportedly Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Sharna Burgess
Her book has become a New York Times bestseller, and though she dishes on everything from growing up to being in abusive relationships, she admitted she could have revealed several additions stories.
"I wrote so much more that wasn’t included in the book. There was so much that needed to come out of me. I have so much resentment and so much rage and I just have so many feelings, and so the writing them wasn’t difficult," explained the bombshell. "The writing them was fun. The living with them is the difficult part."
"I knew that I always had to put it out. I feel like one of my strengths is my spiritual foundation, or the way that I process things and my mindset, and I feel like of all the things I could offer people through the platform that is celebrity, that would be my best offering," the mom-of-three explained of publishing her inner thoughts. "And so something like this I felt had to go into the public because it’s hopefully going to be much more impactful than a movie I’ve done or anything I’m going to post on f------ Instagram."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When it came to choosing a title for her work, "that one just seemed to sting the most. It was so savage, and that name just seemed to really encapsulate my experience," Fox shared. "I’ve only ever dated musicians or actors or people who would fall into that pretty boy category, so it just represented my specific experience so well."
The actress and her beau, 33, became engaged in early 2022, and though they've experienced a few bumps in the road and sparked split rumors this year, the two are back on track.