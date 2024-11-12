Home > News > Megan Fox NEWS Megan Fox's Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Was 'Made Aware' of Star's Pregnancy Before She Revealed the News, Insider Says: He's 'Cool With It' Source: MEGA Megan Fox told ex-husband Brian Austin Green about her pregnancy before going public, a source claimed.

Megan Fox kept her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, in the loop about her pregnancy before going public, a source revealed.

According to the insider, the Transformers star informed Green that she and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting before she announced it on Instagram on Monday, November 11. The source emphasized that Green had nothing but supportive wishes for the couple.

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green is a father to five children.

“He wants everyone to be healthy and Brian will welcome her new child into the world when it happens with no drama. Brian is not going to make this wonderful moment in their life a time to bruise his ego,” the insider shared. “He is OK with it and was made aware of it before the world found out. Brian's cool with it.”

The source continued: “Brian knows how great of a mother she is and has been for their children, and he doesn't imagine that will change in any way as she welcomes a new child with Colson,” referring to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Source: MEGA Megan Fox is expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox and Green first met in 2004 on the set of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. They began dating soon after and tied the knot in 2010. The former couple share three children: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10 and Journey, 8.

In August 2015, the Jennifer’s Body star initially filed for divorce from Green, but they eventually reconciled. She then dismissed the filing in 2019. However, in 2020, Fox filed for divorce again, with it being finalized in 2021.

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got engaged in 2023.

During their appearance on the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, Green and Burgess opened up about their positive co-parenting dynamic with Fox.

"[Megan's] very much a part of our life, and we'll always be connected because of the kids. So we are all family. So there's no bad feelings there to be like that cannot be in this house," Burgess revealed.

Green chimed in, saying, "Megan is in our home. She'll come sometimes when she's dropping off or picking up the kids and she'll come in. And hang for a little bit." He described their blended bond as “one big family,” highlighting that Fox is fond of their 16-month-old son.

Source: mgk/YouTube Megan Fox was pregnant in Machine Gun Kelly's music video.

"You know, family defines itself obviously in different ways,” Green explained. "But with her, we do share so much and she now shares so much with Sharna, and they have an amazing connection and friendship and mutual respect and love for each other because of that."

As for Fox and MGK, they’re now anticipating a “rainbow baby” after experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage. Fox previously opened up about the loss in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and MGK have been together since May 2020.

"Maybe if you hadn't... maybe if I had..." she wrote. She expressed her desire to "hold your hand / hear your laugh." "I have to say / goodbye... as they rip you from my insides,” she added, referring to a baby girl who was already 10 weeks along.

Fox continued in her poem, "I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

In an interview with Good Morning America, Fox explained how deeply the experience impacted her and the "Lonely Road" vocalist. "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she shared.

Source: @meganfox/Instagram Megan Fox talked about her miscarriage in her book, 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.'

In her pregnancy announcement, Fox felt that the baby she once said goodbye to had returned to her. "Nothing is ever really gone. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️," Fox captioned her maternity shoot photo, which included a touching snap of her positive pregnancy test.

Burgess also commented on the post, writing, “Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you ❤️ Congratulations Mama x."