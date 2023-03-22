Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly 'On A Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship But Remain 'In Contact,' Source Squeals
The demise of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is seemingly playing out as they hit pause on their tumultuous romance.
One month after rumors of trouble in paradise for the two made headlines, an insider spilled to a news outlet, "Megan and MGK are currently on a break." Nevertheless, the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Emo Girl” artist, 32, are "still in contact," the source assured. “They are very hot and cold.”
Given that they pushed the pause button on their romance, the couple — who got engaged in January 2022 — is also putting their wedding planning on the back burner, noted the source.
“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” they continued to dish. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”
Fox and MGK, real name is Colson Baker, have been a power couple ever since debuting their romance in 2020 — having first connected on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier that year.
And while the lovebirds have been hit with breakup speculation in the past, it seems they reached a real breaking point in February ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Aside from a source revealing at the time that “Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” leading to the actress flying home alone before her fiancé's scheduled performance, the Jennifer's Body star added fuel to the fire when she deleted all photos from her Instagram of the couple together.
She also captioned a post at the time hinting at someone lying to her, which had fans guessing Kelly cheated on her with guitarist Sophie Lloyd. The baseless rumor took on a life of its own, with both ladies speaking out to denounce the speculation.
Though the trouble in Fox and Kelly's relationship may not have anything to do with cheating, insiders confirmed their romance is hanging on by a thread and that they are seeking professional help.
“They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight," another source noted earlier this month. "However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.”
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Fox and MGK's break.