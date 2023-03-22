Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly 'On A Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship But Remain 'In Contact,' Source Squeals

The demise of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is seemingly playing out as they hit pause on their tumultuous romance.

One month after rumors of trouble in paradise for the two made headlines, an insider spilled to a news outlet, "Megan and MGK are currently on a break." Nevertheless, the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Emo Girl” artist, 32, are "still in contact," the source assured. “They are very hot and cold.”