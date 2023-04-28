Machine Gun Kelly Attends NYC Event Without Megan Fox After Actress Snubs His Birthday Party: Photos
Are Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox still having problems?
As OK! reported, an insider claimed earlier this month that the pair was successfully working out their issues after taking some time apart, but the actress was once again MIA when the rapper stepped out for a celebration.
On Thursday, April 27, MGK swung by the Bupkis premiere at NYC's Apollo Theater to support his pal Pete Davidson, 29, the star and writer of the comedy series.
The musician, 33, who has a role in the show, showcased his eclectic style on the red carpet, wearing a magenta tank, white floral patterned pants, blue sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.
"Congrats Petey, Bupkis is brilliant," the dad-of-one captioned an Instagram Story from that night, in which you can also hear him tell the Saturday Night Live alum, "I'm very proud of you."
Inside the event, the "Bloody Valentine" crooner hung out with some of their mutual friends, though Fox, 36, wasn't one of them.
The bombshell and MGK hit a snag over Super Bowl weekend, and though she hinted at the time he may have cheated, she later clarified there was "no third party" involved in their drama.
Still, the New Girl alum showed up to a few shindigs without her engagement ring, and sources said the two were in couples therapy to work out their alleged "trust" issues.
The pair appeared to patch things up by early April, as they were spotted on a vacation in Hawaii, with photogs snapping pictures of them frolicking while holding hands and smiling on the beach. A source soon spilled to an outlet that they were "officially" back together.
"The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working," the insider explained. "They feel more connected than ever."
Despite that sentiment, the mom-of-three was nowhere to be seen when the Grammy nominee celebrated his 33rd birthday earlier this week, despite his house being packed with friends.