Mom-of-Four Hottie! Megan Fox's Sultriest Photos
A Very Pregnant Megan Fox
Before giving birth to her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox embraced a skin-showing style for her GQ's Men of the Year Awards appearance, as seen in a video posted by her makeup artist Jenna Kristina.
The Transformers actress showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer black lace dress with cutouts and floral patterns. She maintained modesty with a black bralette and matching briefs beneath the see-through ensemble.
During her first pregnancy, Fox reportedly stayed fit by working out with the help of her trainer Harley Pasternak.
"She was a model of health through the whole process," he told People in 2012. "She really educated herself big time and had a great relationship with her physician so she really understood the safe boundaries of how to exercise and eat well during pregnancy. As a result, she knew how active she could be and she was very consistent and didn't overdo it."
According to Pasternak, Fox was "so fit" when she gave birth to her first child, He noted the delivery "actually went more easily," so the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star was able "to get medical clearance to come back and keep working out."
Rocking Her Bubblegum Hair
For the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival, Fox dropped jaws in a short-sleeved black minidress that matched her light blue hair. She completed the look with a belt, high-heeled sandals and sunglasses.
Eye-Popping View
Fox put on a busty display at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch in New York City. Wearing a maxi black gown with sheer panels on the bodice and sleeves, the Jennifer's Body actress confidently showed off her front assets, sending fans into a frenzy.
A Nearly Bare-All Moment
Fox was spotted at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, flashing some serious skin in a black, off-the-shoulder gown with an ultra-plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. The ensemble also featured a high slit, accentuating her toned legs.
She amped up her look with transparent high heels.
A Perfect Sheer Look
The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress graced the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards with a bold, no-holds-barred look. She flaunted her famous silhouette in a sheer, body-hugging gown with sparkly embellishments, which matched her Christian Louboutin shoes.
She Followed the Denim Trend
During an event in Los Angeles in 2018, Fox brought the heat in a figure-flaunting outfit consisting of a black lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline, high-waisted jeans and black heels.