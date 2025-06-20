or
Mom-of-Four Hottie! Megan Fox's Sultriest Photos

megan fox sultriest photos
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox is never afraid to show some skin.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

A Very Pregnant Megan Fox

megan fox sultriest photos
Source: @jennakristina/Instagram

Megan Fox gave birth to a baby girl after her split from Machine Gun Kelly.

Before giving birth to her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox embraced a skin-showing style for her GQ's Men of the Year Awards appearance, as seen in a video posted by her makeup artist Jenna Kristina.

The Transformers actress showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer black lace dress with cutouts and floral patterns. She maintained modesty with a black bralette and matching briefs beneath the see-through ensemble.

During her first pregnancy, Fox reportedly stayed fit by working out with the help of her trainer Harley Pasternak.

"She was a model of health through the whole process," he told People in 2012. "She really educated herself big time and had a great relationship with her physician so she really understood the safe boundaries of how to exercise and eat well during pregnancy. As a result, she knew how active she could be and she was very consistent and didn't overdo it."

According to Pasternak, Fox was "so fit" when she gave birth to her first child, He noted the delivery "actually went more easily," so the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star was able "to get medical clearance to come back and keep working out."

Rocking Her Bubblegum Hair

megan fox sultriest photos
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox is now a mom to four kids.

For the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival, Fox dropped jaws in a short-sleeved black minidress that matched her light blue hair. She completed the look with a belt, high-heeled sandals and sunglasses.

Eye-Popping View

megan fox sultriest photos
Source: MEGA

She shares three kids with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Fox put on a busty display at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch in New York City. Wearing a maxi black gown with sheer panels on the bodice and sleeves, the Jennifer's Body actress confidently showed off her front assets, sending fans into a frenzy.

Megan Fox

A Nearly Bare-All Moment

megan fox sultriest photos
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split in November 2024.

Fox was spotted at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, flashing some serious skin in a black, off-the-shoulder gown with an ultra-plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. The ensemble also featured a high slit, accentuating her toned legs.

She amped up her look with transparent high heels.

A Perfect Sheer Look

megan fox sultriest photos
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had an on-again, off-again relationship.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress graced the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards with a bold, no-holds-barred look. She flaunted her famous silhouette in a sheer, body-hugging gown with sparkly embellishments, which matched her Christian Louboutin shoes.

She Followed the Denim Trend

megan fox sultriest photos
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox's exes Brian Austin Green and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked feud rumors.

During an event in Los Angeles in 2018, Fox brought the heat in a figure-flaunting outfit consisting of a black lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline, high-waisted jeans and black heels.

