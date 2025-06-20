Mom-of-Four Hottie! Megan Fox's Sultriest Photos

Before giving birth to her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox embraced a skin-showing style for her GQ's Men of the Year Awards appearance, as seen in a video posted by her makeup artist Jenna Kristina.

The Transformers actress showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer black lace dress with cutouts and floral patterns. She maintained modesty with a black bralette and matching briefs beneath the see-through ensemble.

During her first pregnancy, Fox reportedly stayed fit by working out with the help of her trainer Harley Pasternak.

"She was a model of health through the whole process," he told People in 2012. "She really educated herself big time and had a great relationship with her physician so she really understood the safe boundaries of how to exercise and eat well during pregnancy. As a result, she knew how active she could be and she was very consistent and didn't overdo it."

According to Pasternak, Fox was "so fit" when she gave birth to her first child, He noted the delivery "actually went more easily," so the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star was able "to get medical clearance to come back and keep working out."