Pregnant Megan Fox Shows Off Baby Bump in Risqué Lace Dress Days After Announcing She's Expecting With Machine Gun Kelly: Watch
Megan Fox's pregnancy style is one for the books!
A few days after the star announced she and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together, the actress went all out for GQ's Men of the Year Awards on Thursday, November 14, dressing in an elaborate outfit that featured a black bra and underwear beneath a black lacy cut-out dress that showcased her growing belly.
The outfit featured a thong-style back and long bell sleeves, which Fox — who is believed to be about four or five months along — paired with a matching veil and over-the-knee boots.
The star's makeup artist Jenna Kristina posted a video of the New Girl alum, 38, before she headed out for the event, where she skipped the red carpet — though the Grammy nominee, 34, did pose for photographers on his own.
It marked the first joint outing for the couple since Fox revealed the pregnancy via Instagram on Monday, November 11.
"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️," the bombshell captioned a photo of herself in the buff and covered with black paint in addition to another image of a positive pregnancy test.
- Megan Fox Is 4 or 5 Months Along After Actress Announces She's Expecting Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly
- Megan Fox's Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Was 'Made Aware' of Star's Pregnancy Before She Revealed the News, Insider Says: He's 'Cool With It'
- Megan Fox Is Pregnant, Expecting Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly After Heartbreaking Miscarriage
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Jennifer's Body lead was referring to a previous miscarriage she and MGK went through.
Fox discussed the hardship on Good Morning America while promoting her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which includes words about the tragedy as well.
"I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’" the actress explained, mentioning the three children she co-parents with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
Though the musician and Fox have endured a few ups and downs in their romance — including the movie star's confirmation that they once called off their engagement — things are now better than ever.
"They feel this is a new chapter for their relationship and a second chance," a source told Us Weekly. "They have gone through a lot together but feel a positive renewed energy and are in a good place right now."
The insider said the duo is "happy and excited" to be expanding their family, which also includes MGK's 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he welcomed with an ex-girlfriend.
In addition, Fox's former spouse has a 2-year-old son with his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, who commented on the Transformers star's pregnancy announcement, "Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you ❤️ Congratulations Mama x."