Megan Fox Looks Unrecognizable Partying With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Super Bowl After-Party: See Star's Changed Appearance
Megan Fox had fans fooled during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl after-party, as they could hardly recognize her seemingly changed appearance!
Fox's features became a topic of discussion among social media users after a photo of the 37-year-old, her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went viral online.
In the star-studded snap, taken inside the VIP section of XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, Fox held up the peace sign as she puckered her lips to make a duck face, which accentuated the sharp contour of her face.
The Jennifer's Body actress had her light pink hair pulled back in a messy bun with a few strands left out to make for a cute style, while a smiling MGK, who also threw up the peace sign, posed behind her.
Swift and Kelce completed the cute couples picture by pushing their faces together with adorable cheeky grins, as the "Love Story" singer had her arm on her boyfriend's shoulder, squeezing him in for a hug.
While the photo excited some fans by bringing two A-list pair of lovers together, others couldn't seem to focus on anything other than Fox's apparently unrecognizable appearance.
"There's no way that's Megan Fox..." one user declared in disbelief, as another claimed, "Megan Fox had natural beauty — she went around Kim Kardashian and now look… smh."
"I did not recognize Megan Fox," a third person admitted, as a fourth pointed out "her lips" and a fifth quipped: "Where Megan Fox at?"
Some haters seemed to blame the alleged use of drugs as reasoning behind her altered appearance, with someone stating, "don’t do drugs kids," and another ridiculing, "Megan Fox got around that d--- MGK and ruined her whole image AND face…..a face card that everyone felt would NEVER decline ….man, look what a drug head would do to your perfectly fine life."
Still, the celebrity crew had supporters gushing over the group shot, with one fan writing, "Taylor and MGK?! My fanboy heart is exploding!!" and another adding, "Taylor & Megan queens."
Some viewers of the snap were simply thrilled to see a confirmation Fox and MGK were still going strong, considering their relationship has been a roller-coaster of emotions in recent years.
The pair got engaged in January 2022, though reports of trouble in paradise followed soon after.
Most recently, a source close to Fox spilled the couple's relationship was on the rocks after "yet another big fight," despite news the pair was going to therapy in an attempt to sort of their problems.
"It's always the same thing. They have severe trust issues in the relationship. It's been rough, but [they're] still trying to work through it," the insider explained in December 2023, as another confidante confessed the duo was "still on and off" at the moment.