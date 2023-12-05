Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Still on and Off' After Having 'Yet Another Big Fight'
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship is on the rocks again.
Although the couple was recently going to therapy to work out their problems, a source close to the singer and the Transformers actress spilled they had "yet another big fight."
"It's always the same thing," the source added. "They have severe trust issues in the relationship. It's been rough, but [they're] still trying to work through it."
A separate insider added Kelly and Fox are "still on and off" at the moment.
This is far from the first time the duo has reportedly been close to calling it quits. Back in March, a source claimed they were "on a break" but "still in contact" with each other. "They are very hot and cold," they added at the time.
"They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues," the source dished, referring to the pair's January 2022 engagement. "Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other."
- Megan Fox & Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly 'Haven't Split,' Receiving 'Professional Help' To Save Their Relationship
- Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Slams Rumors Musician Cheated On Megan Fox With Her: 'It's Disrespectful'
- Megan Fox Sends Message To Guitarist Sophie Lloyd After Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors: 'Welcome To Hollywood'
The month before that, Fox and MGK had another blowout fight which led the mother-of-three — she shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — to delete all of the photos of their relationship from her Instagram.
“They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight," another source noted earlier this month. "However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.”
Despite the ups and downs, the lovebirds have been doing their best to keep their relationship on solid ground. As OK! previously reported, the "forget you too" singer even encouraged her to write her newly-released book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
"I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting — where he gets to express his pain in that way," Fox explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "As an actor, you don’t really have that, because I’m reading someone else’s dialogue. So I don’t really get to go to work and put my experiences and my pain into my art."
"So he recognized that I needed an outlet for that, and when you love someone, you’re not gonna deny them their right to experience a relief from their suffering," she continued. "And I think that’s just what it is to care about someone and to want to see them heal."
The source spoke with People about Fox and MGK's fight.