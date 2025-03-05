Sherri Shepherd Shames Meghan Thee Stallion and Julia Fox for Wearing Risqué Dresses to Oscars After-Party: 'It Was Really Bad'

"When I tell you the ladies bared it all on the red carpet, it was just almost too much to show on daytime TV," Shepherd stated. "It was really bad — like, Julia Fox wore a completely sheer dress that barely covered her cookie jar."

The comedian also called out Zoë Kravitz's butt-baring dress and Megan Thee Stallion's risqué ensemble, in which nothing but green pasties covered her chest.

"I say this with all the love that I have: Ladies, this is not it. And I say this because there are young women, young girls who are looking up to all of you. You’re gonna have these young ladies emulating you," Shepherd explained of why she was disappointed.