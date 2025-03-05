Sherri Shepherd Shames Meghan Thee Stallion and Julia Fox for Wearing Risqué Dresses to Oscars After-Party: 'It Was Really Bad'
Sherri Shepherd is playing fashion police.
On the Tuesday, March 4, episode of Sherri, the star admitted she was taken back when several celebrities stepped out in nearly naked outfits to attend 2025 Oscars after-parties on Sunday, March 2.
"When I tell you the ladies bared it all on the red carpet, it was just almost too much to show on daytime TV," Shepherd stated. "It was really bad — like, Julia Fox wore a completely sheer dress that barely covered her cookie jar."
The comedian also called out Zoë Kravitz's butt-baring dress and Megan Thee Stallion's risqué ensemble, in which nothing but green pasties covered her chest.
"I say this with all the love that I have: Ladies, this is not it. And I say this because there are young women, young girls who are looking up to all of you. You’re gonna have these young ladies emulating you," Shepherd explained of why she was disappointed.
"Megan Thee Stallion, I love you. I’m so upset because God gave you a legitimate gift," she continued, going on to only address the Grammy winner.
"You’re amazing with your lyrical rhymes and how smart you are. A lot of these celebrities say they don’t wanna be a role model, but here’s the thing, it comes with the territory. You can’t escape it," the TV host said. "Megan, when you said you graduated from college, do you know how many girls you inspired to go to school also? You didn’t ask for that, but they were watching you."
Shepherd admitted she's "concerned where all this is going," as nearly naked looks appear to be a growing trend.
She also brought up the see-through frock Bianca Censori wore to the 2025 Grammys last month.
"Just think about it when you’re putting on this stuff. ‘Who am I influencing? Who’s going to be watching me?’" she concluded. "You never know."
While the Oscars after-party attendees were the one who chose to wear the skin-baring looks, many people worried Censori's husband, Kanye West, forced her to wear the see-through minidress on the Grammys red carpet.
The dad-of-four hinted at the allegations when he tweeted, "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION," he continued. "YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."