Megan Thee Stallion Sued by Former Employee Who Alleged She Got Intimate With a Woman in Front of Him
Megan Thee Stallion is being sued by a past employee.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Emilio Garcia, who worked as a cameraman for the "HISS" rapper's entertainment company in 2022, accused her of getting intimate with a woman in front of him in a bombshell lawsuit.
"On or around June 2022, PLAINTIFF was traveling on tour with STALLION in Ibiza, Spain. After a night out, PLAINTIFF, STALLION, and three other women were riding in a SUV together," the shocking court documents, filed on Tuesday, April 23, claimed.
"Suddenly, STALLION and one of the other women start having s-- right beside Plaintiff. PLAINTIFF could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country," the legal papers continued to allege.
Garcia, who was also employed by Roc Nation at the time, stated he was "embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal."
Per the plaintiff, the following day, Stallion asked if he was in the car with her the previous night. When he confirmed he was present in the SUV, the "Hot Girl Summer" artist instructed him, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."
Garcia went on to allege Stallion "berated" him and yelled "fat-shaming comments" toward him, such as “fat b----,” “spit your food out” and "you don’t need to be eating."
The ex-staff member claimed he confided in a makeup artist about the alleged treatment and told her he wanted to terminate his employment due to her "lack of appropriate pay for the amount of time asked of him."
However, when the chart-topper got wind of his desire to quit, she contacted him. "Later that night – STALLION 'drunkenly FaceTimed the PLAINTIFF and, after PLAINTIFF expressed his belief he was being underpaid for the amount of hours actually asked of him, they reached an 'understanding,' with STALLION affirming, 'We're good,'" the documents claimed.
Despite Stallion and Garcia's agreement to part ways, the photographer claimed he was scheduled for her upcoming gig the following Friday.
Garcia claimed he was "misclassified as an Independent Contractor" while being Stallion's "Personal Cameraman," thus, "he was effectively denied any of the protections an employee would have under California law."
Garcia has sued Stallion, Roc Nation, and the Hot Girl Tour, citing alleged hostile work environment, labor code violations and retaliation, and has been looking for an unspecified amount for the alleged damage done.