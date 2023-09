Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Squash Rumored Feud After Heated Exchange at 2023 VMAs

In the clip, the duo was seen laughing and chatting together as "Do As Infinity" played in the background. The pair seemed in a great mood as they smiled wide.

"I just talk with my handsπŸ€·πŸ½β€β™€οΈ lol @justintimberlake love ya πŸ’™," the hip-hop icon penned, referencing the footage, which fans speculated was a heated argument.