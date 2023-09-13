Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Squash Rumored Feud After Heated Exchange at 2023 VMAs
Beef squashed!
On Wednesday, September 13, Megan Thee Stallion uploaded a video of herself with Justin Timberlake to debunk rumors that the duo had a fight backstage at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday, September 12.
In the clip, the duo was seen laughing and chatting together as "Do As Infinity" played in the background. The pair seemed in a great mood as they smiled wide.
"I just talk with my hands🤷🏽♀️ lol @justintimberlake love ya 💙," the hip-hop icon penned, referencing the footage, which fans speculated was a heated argument.
In response to the post, fans took to the comments section to back up their favorite musician.
"And people swear you're the problem. Cleared that up real quick," one person said, while a second noted, "PERIOD! Shut the haters up!!!!!!!!!! 😝"
"Imagine… jumping to conclusions and instantly assuming a Black woman was angry," a third wrote, while a fourth user added, "Exactly! People act like us Black women are always angry. We're just enthusiastic and magical. That's all 😍😍😍😍."
A fifth person joked, "All of us apart of the hand talking and head rolling committee knew it was all love😂😂," while a sixth said, "The internet always waiting for something negative to happen! Miserable a--------!"
As OK! previously reported, fans were confused when the "WAP" singer and the *NSYNC members, which includes Timberlake along with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, looked like they were fighting.
The public took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their rumored predictions of the recorded interaction.
"Either Justin said something wildly out of pocket to her, or she's saying 'This does not count,' maybe referring to them just presenting together as a 'reunion' instead of performing. Idk," someone alleged, while another user questioned, "Wtf did he say to her???"
However, like Megan Thee Stallion herself, sources came out confirming the fan theories were false.
"Meg loves Justin. She was saying 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first time meeting, and she was excited," an insider spilled.
They recalled that Timberlake told the brunette beauty, "It's so nice to meet you," to which she replied, "No no this don't count, this don't count, we gotta meet proper!"