Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's Feud Intensifies With Back-to-Back Diss Tracks
It seems this "BEEF" just turned serious.
Despite collaborating on several hit songs, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing feud appears to be at an all-time high following the release of the latter’s new diss track "Hiss" on Friday, January 26.
In the snakey single, Stallion raps, "these hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law," which listeners quickly assumed was a reference to the United States federal law requiring information about registered s-- offenders to be available to the public.
Meghan’s Law was enacted in 1994 after the murder Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old girl who was raped and killed by a convicted s-- offender living in her neighborhood.
Fans figured the reference was a clear jab at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered s-- offender.
Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. In 2021, he notably pleaded guilty to failing to register as a s-- offender in the state of California after moving there from New York.
Mere moments after Stallion released her single, Minaj seemed to react to the dig by starting an Instagram Live to "have a little fun."
While speaking to her 229 million Instagram followers in real time, the "Super Bass" hitmaker shared a short audio clip of an unreleased song with the lyrics: "Bad b---- she like 6 foot / I call her big foot / The b---- fell off / I said get up on your good foot."
The nod to the person in question’s "good foot" seemed to give away the verse was about Stallion — who was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020.
Lanez was later found guilty of three felony assault charges as a result of the shooting and received a 10-year prison sentence.
Minaj continued to repeat the lyrics a few times, as she was unable to control her laughter between bars.
The "Anaconda" rapper proceeded to further shade Stallion with a direct insult, stating: "You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music."
Following the Instagram Live, Minaj "liked" several posts on X (formerly named Twitter) trolling the "Savage" rapper and her involvement in Lanez’s shooting.
Aside from the apparent digs included in "Hiss," Stallion kept her shade somewhat subtle, as she simply posted a photo of herself laughing in what appeared to be a response to Minaj’s unreleased rap.