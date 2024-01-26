Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's Feud Intensifies With Back-to-Back Diss Tracks

In the snakey single, Stallion raps, "these hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law," which listeners quickly assumed was a reference to the United States federal law requiring information about registered s-- offenders to be available to the public.

Meghan’s Law was enacted in 1994 after the murder Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old girl who was raped and killed by a convicted s-- offender living in her neighborhood.