EXCLUSIVE Inside Prince Harry's Plan to End His 'Hokey-Cokey' Life Between U.S. and Britain – And How It Could Finally Kill His Marriage to Meghan Markle Source: MEGA Prince Harry may abandon America and return to his duties in Britain, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 21 2025, Published 5:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage could be in trouble.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry later confided to friends it felt more like an "official reception than a family visit." "The level of formality really surprised him," one source said – adding: "He described it as 'very official, almost like a state visit,' and even joked that he should have brought a diplomatic pass." But insiders say Harry is still "desperate" to create a more full-time role for himself within the royal family. His original plan under "Megxit" – which saw him and Meghan flee the U.K. for a new life in America – was to maintain a "half-in, half-out" role with the monarchy, but this was snubbed by Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled out any partial return to royal life. Sources say Harry is now intending to try and curry favor with the royals by visiting his homeland at least two or three times a year, staying for several days to support patronages such as WellChild and attend charity events.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry may be secretly plotting a return to Britain.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

An insider familiar with his diary said: "He speaks to his patronages weekly — with emails, calls, Zooms. If an organization says, 'We'd love you to attend,' he tries to make it work. His visits are entirely driven by his causes, and his desire to get back to Britain and back in the royal family – even if it kills his marriage to Meghan." Meanwhile, Harry also plans for reconciliation with Prince William, 43, and his wife Princess Kate, also 43, despite courtiers saying the future king "cannot stand to look at his brother" after he and Meghan accused the royal family of racism in their infamous TV sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. Harry has recently declared: "I have always loved the U.K. and always will. It's been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about… it's hard to do from far away." He added about the perception he "betrayed" his family with the Winfrey sit-down and the publication of his memoir Spare: "My conscience is clear. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly plans to reconcile with Prince William.