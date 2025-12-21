or
Inside Prince Harry's Plan to End His 'Hokey-Cokey' Life Between U.S. and Britain – And How It Could Finally Kill His Marriage to Meghan Markle

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry may abandon America and return to his duties in Britain, a source claims.

Dec. 21 2025, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

Prince Harry is secretly plotting a return to Britain on a more regular basis in a move sources tell OK! could reshape his relationship with the royal family but carries "huge risks" for his private life with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex's strategy to worm himself back into the folds of The Firm comes after a four-day visit to the U.K. earlier this year, which included a brief, formal meeting with King Charles, 77, at Clarence House in London.

Harry arrived by Land Rover, exchanged kisses on the cheek with the cancer-battling monarch, handed over gifts, and departed less than an hour later for an Invictus Games reception. The encounter marked their first face-to-face meeting between father and son in 19 months.

Royal sources describe the reunion as cordial but highly structured.

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage could be in trouble.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage could be in trouble.

Harry later confided to friends it felt more like an "official reception than a family visit."

"The level of formality really surprised him," one source said – adding: "He described it as 'very official, almost like a state visit,' and even joked that he should have brought a diplomatic pass."

But insiders say Harry is still "desperate" to create a more full-time role for himself within the royal family.

His original plan under "Megxit" – which saw him and Meghan flee the U.K. for a new life in America – was to maintain a "half-in, half-out" role with the monarchy, but this was snubbed by Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled out any partial return to royal life.

Sources say Harry is now intending to try and curry favor with the royals by visiting his homeland at least two or three times a year, staying for several days to support patronages such as WellChild and attend charity events.

Image of Prince Harry may be secretly plotting a return to Britain.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry may be secretly plotting a return to Britain.

Prince Harry

An insider familiar with his diary said: "He speaks to his patronages weekly — with emails, calls, Zooms. If an organization says, 'We'd love you to attend,' he tries to make it work. His visits are entirely driven by his causes, and his desire to get back to Britain and back in the royal family – even if it kills his marriage to Meghan."

Meanwhile, Harry also plans for reconciliation with Prince William, 43, and his wife Princess Kate, also 43, despite courtiers saying the future king "cannot stand to look at his brother" after he and Meghan accused the royal family of racism in their infamous TV sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry has recently declared: "I have always loved the U.K. and always will. It's been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about… it's hard to do from far away."

He added about the perception he "betrayed" his family with the Winfrey sit-down and the publication of his memoir Spare: "My conscience is clear. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

Image of Prince Harry reportedly plans for reconciliation with Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly plans to reconcile with Prince William.

A source said: "Harry is sick of playing Hokey-Cokey with his life. He does not want a 'half-in, half-out' relationship with the royals. He wants to become a fully-fledged working royal again, with charity concerns and a full-time role. He has come to learn he is a Brit who loves rugby and pints with his mates – not talking wellness nonsense with his wife's friends in California. Even if his new direction ends his marriage, he now thinks his royal duty and family and friends back home are far more important than staying with her and chasing her dream of becoming a TV personality in the States. It's not working, it isn't him – and he knows it."

