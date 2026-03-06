or
'Narcissist' Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Netflix Partnership Ending Because Streamer Was 'Holding Back' Lifestyle Brand: 'They Dumped Her'

photo of meghan markle
Source: mega

Meghan Markle is reportedly happy to be in 'complete control' of her jam empire.

March 6 2026, Updated 6:22 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand no longer has Netflix's support.

An industry source told an outlet on Friday, March 6, that it didn't "make sense" for the partnership to continue after the streaming giant axed her series after two just seasons.

While it's said the split was "mutual," another outlet reported Markle, 44, is "relieved" to have "complete control" of her brand amid concerns it was being "held back" by the "cautious" company.

However, numerous critics of the entrepreneur were not buying it.

'I Don't Believe a Single Word That Comes Out of Her Mouth'

image of Meghan Markle's Netflix series was canceled after just two seasons.
Source: mega

Meghan Markle's Netflix series was canceled after just two seasons.

Responding to an X post asking whether Meghan was lying, a user said, "Of course she is. She’s also really showing her narcissism here too, claiming it’s her idea to protect her very fragile ego."

"Personally, I don’t believe a single word that comes out of her mouth," another person wrote. "She has proven herself time and time again to be an habitual liar. No credibility whatsoever in my opinion. So I think she was dropped by Netflix."

A third netizen reacted to the report, "My laugh for the day. Netflix was holding her back from being a billionaire founder. The RF [royal family] held her back from surpassing them in royal popularity. Hollywood held her back from receiving Oscars."

Netflix Shares Statement on Cutting Ties With As Ever

image of Meghan Markle's As Ever products were featured on her show.
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle's As Ever products were featured on her show.

"They dumped her," a fourth added, while fifth penned, "Surprised it took Netflix this long to finally give Meghan Markle the boot. They must have a high tolerance for losing money."

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, "Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life."

"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world,” the statement added.

'As Ever Is Now Ready to Stand on Its Own'

image of The company sells jams, candles, sprinkles, honey and more.
Source: mega

The company sells jams, candles, sprinkles, honey and more.

Meanwhile, an As Ever spokesperson said the company "is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year."

"We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own," the statement continued. "We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."

The brand launched last year with a line of fruit spreads, honey and flower sprinkles that were featured in her short-lived Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Netflix's HQ Is Overflowing With Jam Jars

image of Many think Meghan Markle's brand was dropped by Netflix.
Source: Netflix

Many think Meghan Markle's brand was dropped by Netflix.

OK! notably reported last month that an insider revealed Netflix's headquarters were overflowing with jars of As Ever jams.

"Apparently, there are two storage rooms packed with As Ever product," the source dished. "They’re literally just giving it away to employees — one [staffer] walked out with 10 products for free."

It was also noted that other items, including candles, wines and sprinkles were being kept in storage areas at the Los Angeles offices.

