EXCLUSIVE Why Meghan Markle Has Landed Prince Harry in a Very Sticky Situation With King Charles Meghan Markle's As Ever line might be in competition with King Charles' brand, an insider dished. Aaron Tinney Feb. 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

But sources say her new ambition to take the brand global has sparked concern among royal watchers, given Charles, 77, sells his own range of jams through Highgrove, with profits supporting the monarch's charity foundation. An insider told us: "Harry has tried to gently encourage her to take a more pragmatic view of the situation. From his perspective, the jam line has become emotionally symbolic for Meghan in a way that may not align with its actual commercial potential. He struggles to see it delivering the kind of long-term, large-scale returns she envisions. He isn't dismissing her ambition, but he questions whether this particular product needs to be the flagship of her identity as a businesswoman."

"In his mind, she has access to far broader and potentially more lucrative opportunities – media, speaking engagements, partnerships – that could generate significant revenue without the same complications. He doesn't quite understand why she's so determined to make artisanal preserves the cornerstone of her brand when there are other ventures that might be more strategic and far less contentious," the insider dished. The source added the issue is less about fruit preserves and more about Harry's bid to reunite with the royal family after years of estrangement. They said: "Within royal circles, there's a real sensitivity about anything that could be interpreted as competing with the King's own ventures. Highgrove is not simply a lifestyle label – it underpins charitable initiatives that are deeply personal to Charles and tied to his public service identity. That context makes this more than a straightforward business decision. Harry understands the symbolism. If Meghan's products were to launch prominently in the U.K., particularly in the same space as Highgrove preserves, it could easily be framed as a direct commercial challenge to his father. Even if that isn't her intention, perception matters enormously in that world. He's very conscious that critics would portray it as a daughter-in-law going head-to-head with the monarch on his own turf, and he knows how combustible that narrative could be at a time when relations are still fragile."

Supporters argue Meghan's move to take her brand global and target Britain in particular would be a natural evolution of her entrepreneurial drive. A source close to the duchess said: "Meghan genuinely believes the brand has reached an inflection point. In her view, this isn't the time for cautious, incremental growth – she sees an opportunity to scale rapidly and establish As Ever as a serious international player. She's thinking in terms of global distribution, strategic retail partnerships and building recognition well beyond America. She's particularly optimistic about markets in Europe and Asia, where she feels there is strong appetite for her curated lifestyle products with a personal story attached." "That's part of why production has ramped up – she's been planning this expansion behind the scenes for months, anticipating a much wider rollout. The U.K. is obviously especially symbolic for her. Breaking into that market would feel like a statement of independence and commercial credibility. She truly believes that once British consumers are exposed to the brand at scale, it could compete confidently in that space. For Meghan, success there would be both financially rewarding and personally validating." For Harry, who shared a brief afternoon tea with his father in September, in what was seen as a tentative thaw in relations, the timing is awkward.

