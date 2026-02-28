Why Meghan Markle Has Landed Prince Harry in a Very Sticky Situation With King Charles
Feb. 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal ambitious Meghan Markle has landed Prince Harry in a jam with King Charles after pressing ahead with plans to expand her As Ever conserve brand into the U.K. – potentially putting her into direct competition with the King's Highgrove products at a delicate moment in father-son relations.
Meghan, 44, marked Valentine's Day by posting a video of herself dancing with Harry, 41, in the garden of their Montecito mansion, along with a clip delivering chocolate bars from her lifestyle brand to her husband's office.
The duchess' growing product line – which began two years ago with small-batch jams – has since expanded into chocolates and curated gift boxes.
But sources say her new ambition to take the brand global has sparked concern among royal watchers, given Charles, 77, sells his own range of jams through Highgrove, with profits supporting the monarch's charity foundation.
An insider told us: "Harry has tried to gently encourage her to take a more pragmatic view of the situation. From his perspective, the jam line has become emotionally symbolic for Meghan in a way that may not align with its actual commercial potential. He struggles to see it delivering the kind of long-term, large-scale returns she envisions. He isn't dismissing her ambition, but he questions whether this particular product needs to be the flagship of her identity as a businesswoman."
"In his mind, she has access to far broader and potentially more lucrative opportunities – media, speaking engagements, partnerships – that could generate significant revenue without the same complications. He doesn't quite understand why she's so determined to make artisanal preserves the cornerstone of her brand when there are other ventures that might be more strategic and far less contentious," the insider dished.
The source added the issue is less about fruit preserves and more about Harry's bid to reunite with the royal family after years of estrangement.
They said: "Within royal circles, there's a real sensitivity about anything that could be interpreted as competing with the King's own ventures. Highgrove is not simply a lifestyle label – it underpins charitable initiatives that are deeply personal to Charles and tied to his public service identity. That context makes this more than a straightforward business decision. Harry understands the symbolism. If Meghan's products were to launch prominently in the U.K., particularly in the same space as Highgrove preserves, it could easily be framed as a direct commercial challenge to his father. Even if that isn't her intention, perception matters enormously in that world. He's very conscious that critics would portray it as a daughter-in-law going head-to-head with the monarch on his own turf, and he knows how combustible that narrative could be at a time when relations are still fragile."
- Meghan Markle's Calls to Hollywood 'Power Players' Go Unanswered as the Duchess 'Falls Down the Totem Pole of Importance'
- The Heartbreaking Death Anniversary Leading to Kate Middleton Declaring She Needs to Choose Husband William Over Building Bridges With Harry
- OK! Reveals Real — and 'Very Cynical' — Truth Behind Prince Harry's Royal Reunion Mission
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Supporters argue Meghan's move to take her brand global and target Britain in particular would be a natural evolution of her entrepreneurial drive.
A source close to the duchess said: "Meghan genuinely believes the brand has reached an inflection point. In her view, this isn't the time for cautious, incremental growth – she sees an opportunity to scale rapidly and establish As Ever as a serious international player. She's thinking in terms of global distribution, strategic retail partnerships and building recognition well beyond America. She's particularly optimistic about markets in Europe and Asia, where she feels there is strong appetite for her curated lifestyle products with a personal story attached."
"That's part of why production has ramped up – she's been planning this expansion behind the scenes for months, anticipating a much wider rollout. The U.K. is obviously especially symbolic for her. Breaking into that market would feel like a statement of independence and commercial credibility. She truly believes that once British consumers are exposed to the brand at scale, it could compete confidently in that space. For Meghan, success there would be both financially rewarding and personally validating."
For Harry, who shared a brief afternoon tea with his father in September, in what was seen as a tentative thaw in relations, the timing is awkward.
Another source said: "What makes this so difficult for Harry is that he understands how sensitive the issue is for his father. In royal terms, anything that appears to encroach on Highgrove's commercial space is not just business – it touches on legacy, duty and the charitable work tied to the King's name. There's a feeling in some quarters that Meghan's expansion could be interpreted as siphoning attention or revenue from something that directly supports royal causes. Harry is trying to rebuild trust and show goodwill after years of strain. But just as he's attempting to demonstrate respect and restraint, the narrative risks becoming one of his household challenging the monarch's interests. He finds that deeply uncomfortable."
"He has tried to explain to Meghan that perception is everything when it comes to his family, but she refuses to see it as a confrontation. She views it as independent enterprise and refuses to frame it as an attack. That disconnect is what's causing tension – Harry is focused on reconciliation, while Meghan is focused on growth, and those priorities don't always align," the insider added.