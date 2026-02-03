Meghan Markle's As Ever Jams Filling Up Netflix HQ as Season 3 of 'With Love, Meghan' Remains Up in the Air
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:18 p.m. ET
Netflix's main office in Los Angeles is reportedly jam-packed — literally.
The headquarters are reportedly overflowing with Meghan Markle's As Ever jams and jelly jars as staff are taking them home for free.
Netflix's HQ Is Overflowing With Jam Jars
“Apparently, there are two storage rooms packed with As Ever product,” a source told Page Six on February 2. “They’re literally just giving it away to employees — one (staffer) walked out with 10 products for free.”
According to the outlet, other items such as the candles, wines and sprinkles are being kept in storage areas at the Netflix buildings in Hollywood.
“There’s so much overstock,” another insider said.
'With Love, Meghan' Debuted on Netflix Last Year
The publication noted that the products were “long ago” moved to another warehouse and are not actually stored in the Netflix head office. However, what does remain in the HQ corporate office are inventory used for "gifting, sampling and promotional use."
The Duchess of Sussex's As Ever brand ties in with her With Love, Meghan Netflix series, which debuted last year. The lifestyle docuseries features Meghan, 44, cooking up recipes with husband, Prince Harry, and other famous chefs and friends.
The show is reportedly not returning for a third season, but will possibly air holiday specials throughout the upcoming months.
Season 3 of 'With Love, Meghan' Is Not in the Cards
“It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” a source told Page Six last month. “People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized."
Season 2 of With Love, Meghan dropped in August 2025, and she also released a holiday special in time for Christmas last December.
The Suits star has allegedly pitched additional specials tied to dates such as July 4 and Valentine’s Day to the streamer.
The ratings for Season 2 were also not too good, as the show was the 1,217th most-watched title on Netflix for the second half of the year.
Meghan gave some insight about her As Ever products while speaking on “The Circuit with Emily Chang" last year.
“When you sell out that quickly, actually, it’s a double-edged sword, because it’s an incredible thing to happen for any small business and any startup, and at the same time, you don’t get the same metrics and learnings about which products are the most coveted, because it’s all gone immediately,” she said.
Meghan continued: “[We] thought for sure that would at least last for a couple weeks. That sold out in a couple hours. And suddenly the conversation goes from, at the start of this year, talking about a few thousands jars and lids to, ‘We need to do a purchase order of a million.’ And that’s a huge jump in just a few months of starting a business."