Meghan Markle Admits to Making 'Mistakes' After Lifestyle Brand Controversy: 'It's a Learning Curve'

Meghan is used to being criticized — case in point: she and Prince Harry were slammed for their response to the Pacific Palisades wildfires. Though they appeared to hand out food and offer hugs at a relief effort, many weren’t buying it as authentic. Megyn Kelly called the couple “absolute cretins” who decided to “interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles” over the ordeal. She also accused them of doing so to “get their faces back on camera” and “improve their image.”

“They want people to think well of them,” she said. “So they decide, ‘You know what they really need? Us. What they need is us.’” She also noted they “made sure they got on camera” and their “names in the press.”

“That was the name of the game,” she added. “When you're actually a member of the royal family, Harry, and the British population answers to you [sort of] they're your subjects, maybe they do need to see you during times of tragedy. You're in America now, and we don't give a s--- about you. You're not our f------ prince. You'll never be king. We hate your wife. Stay at home in your $29 million mansion. All right? Stop getting off on the trauma p--- of real suffering in Los Angeles. It's ridiculous. It's offensive. And don't take my word for it, go and follow the X feed of our friend Justine Bateman, who just went off on these ‘Disaster Tourists.’”