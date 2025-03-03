Meghan Markle Admits to Making 'Mistakes' After Lifestyle Brand Controversy: 'It's a Learning Curve'
Meghan Markle opened up about her life in an intimate new interview amid constant criticism.
Meghan renamed her American Rivera Orchard lifestyle brand to As Ever in February 2025, causing an uproar with followers.
“There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name,” she dished to People of the experience. “I was figuring it out in real-time. I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”
In her conversation, Meghan also talked about the Sussex name Queen Elizabeth gave her and Prince Harry on their wedding day.
“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she said. “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”
Meghan also addressed how her children being “a certain age” allowed her to play in her “own sandbox” again, which she will showcase on her new Netflix show, premiering March 4.
“As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling,” she added.
Meghan is used to being criticized — case in point: she and Prince Harry were slammed for their response to the Pacific Palisades wildfires. Though they appeared to hand out food and offer hugs at a relief effort, many weren’t buying it as authentic. Megyn Kelly called the couple “absolute cretins” who decided to “interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles” over the ordeal. She also accused them of doing so to “get their faces back on camera” and “improve their image.”
“They want people to think well of them,” she said. “So they decide, ‘You know what they really need? Us. What they need is us.’” She also noted they “made sure they got on camera” and their “names in the press.”
“That was the name of the game,” she added. “When you're actually a member of the royal family, Harry, and the British population answers to you [sort of] they're your subjects, maybe they do need to see you during times of tragedy. You're in America now, and we don't give a s--- about you. You're not our f------ prince. You'll never be king. We hate your wife. Stay at home in your $29 million mansion. All right? Stop getting off on the trauma p--- of real suffering in Los Angeles. It's ridiculous. It's offensive. And don't take my word for it, go and follow the X feed of our friend Justine Bateman, who just went off on these ‘Disaster Tourists.’”
Actress Justine Bateman also was critical of the couple, saying they were “no better than ambulance chasers.”
“They are ‘touring the damage?’” Bateman asked. “Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”