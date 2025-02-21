or
Meghan Markle Has an 'Identity Issue' When It Comes to Her New Brand, Claims Bethenny Frankel: It's 'Turning People Off'

Bethenny Frankel claimed Meghan Markle has an 'identity issue' when it comes to her brand.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Bethenny Frankel took to TikTok on February 20 to slam Meghan Markle’s lifestyle rebrand, claiming her “lack of identity” is “turning people off.”

Bethenny Frankel didn't hold back about Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand.

Meghan recently revealed she was going to rename her American Riviera Orchard company to As Ever. “Meghan Markle can’t win for losing,” Frankel began ranting about the name change.

“I think the reason she can’t win for losing is that there is a lack of identity and understanding as to exactly who she is to the audience,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum continued. “Like first we’re in Montecito and it’s all perfect, which would have been fine. Commit to the bit. Because they do live in… a $23 million house in Montecito and it is pretty pristine, so commit to that bit. But I think because of a reaction from you guys, now it’s more natural and delivering really unfiltered, fresh-out-of-bed content. And that is turning people off, because they’re like, what happened to the perfect content?”

Bethenny Frankel said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't sure who they are on their own.

Frankel said people on social media claimed the name change happened due to a “trademark” being denied.

“So rather than just tell the true story, it’s like another reason why the brand is called something else,” she said. “And I think what’s going on is since the two of them left the monarchy, they’ve never been able to get their footing, because there’s an identity issue. Who she used to be pre-royal to who she wants to be post-royal. What his role was as a royal to what his role is now as a post-royal. I think it’s not a branding issue. I think it’s an identity and authenticity issue. But it’s hard for people to be authentic when they’re not really sure on their own who they are or what it is.”

Frankel has had extremely successful products, including launching her Skinnygirl brand. Since she's a businesswoman herself, she said you can't “let the market decide what you do or what you sell or what you produce.” “And that’s what I think the problem is,” she concluded. "They just want everyone to like them so badly and to be accepted and to figure out who they are and what their identity is that they’re flailing.”

Bethenny Frankel stated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'flailing.'

While Frankel is not the first to criticize Meghan as of late, some good news was revealed about the Duchess of Sussex on February 20.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of Suits, dished to People Meghan has an “open invitation” to return to the spinoff Suits LA.

Aaron Korsh would welcome Meghan Markle back into the 'Suits' world.

"My brain blows up at the thought of that. So I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back," he said of her potential return to the small screen.

