Meghan Markle Has an 'Identity Issue' When It Comes to Her New Brand, Claims Bethenny Frankel: It's 'Turning People Off'

Frankel said people on social media claimed the name change happened due to a “trademark” being denied.

“So rather than just tell the true story, it’s like another reason why the brand is called something else,” she said. “And I think what’s going on is since the two of them left the monarchy, they’ve never been able to get their footing, because there’s an identity issue. Who she used to be pre-royal to who she wants to be post-royal. What his role was as a royal to what his role is now as a post-royal. I think it’s not a branding issue. I think it’s an identity and authenticity issue. But it’s hard for people to be authentic when they’re not really sure on their own who they are or what it is.”

Frankel has had extremely successful products, including launching her Skinnygirl brand. Since she's a businesswoman herself, she said you can't “let the market decide what you do or what you sell or what you produce.” “And that’s what I think the problem is,” she concluded. "They just want everyone to like them so badly and to be accepted and to figure out who they are and what their identity is that they’re flailing.”