After Fox 11 Los Angeles aired footage of the couple handing out food and hugging people in a relief effort, Kelly was quick to criticize the pair for their actions.

Calling them “absolute cretins” who decided to “interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles,” Kelly directly accused them of doing so to “get their faces back on camera” and “improve their image.”

“They want people to think well of them,” she explained on "The Megyn Kelly Show." “So they decide, ‘You know what they really need? Us. What they need is us.’”

Kelly alluded how this felt like a publicity stunt, pointing out Prince Harry and Meghan “made sure they got on camera” and "their names got in the press.”