Meghan Markle Is Contemplating Writing An Explosive Memoir, Source Claims: 'There’s Little To Lose'

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle detailed elements of their royal experience in their new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan and the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves next month, it seems the pair may not be finished telling their story just yet.

According to an insider close to the royal power couple, the Suits alum is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight, considering crafting a memoir of her own.