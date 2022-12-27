Meghan Markle Is Contemplating Writing An Explosive Memoir, Source Claims: 'There’s Little To Lose'
Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle detailed elements of their royal experience in their new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan and the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves next month, it seems the pair may not be finished telling their story just yet.
According to an insider close to the royal power couple, the Suits alum is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight, considering crafting a memoir of her own.
“She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned,” the source exclusively spilled to Radar of Meghan’s purported literary plans.
“It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles,” they shared, claiming that Harry and Meghan may still be mindful of “what they can still eke out of the monarchy in terms of titles and fringe benefits.”
Yet as those “titles and fringe benefits” are seemingly few and far between, the source claimed there may not be much holding Meghan back from writing it all out.
“The feeling at this point is there’s little to lose and she may as well go ahead,” they explained, noting that “the process is already quietly underway.”
“It goes without saying that her book won’t pull any punches,” they added, adding that alongside King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton “and all those who have stood in her way or made life difficult for her and Harry will be called out and dragged into this.”
Considering the nature of what Meghan may likely write, the situation is less than ideal for the famous family.
“It’s a nightmare for the royals,” they elaborated. “Meghan will do whatever she wants and nobody can stop her!”
News of this alleged book comes just days after a source reiterated that Harry and Meghan’s upcoming projects has continued to put a wedge between them and Buckingham Palace.
"The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls," another insider shared.