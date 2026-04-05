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Meghan Markle has sparked more questions over her lifestyle brand As Ever, with questions swirling around what insiders tell OK! is the "mystery" of her jam-led "empire" following her stormy relationship with Netflix. Meghan, 44, launched the business in April 2025 as an extension of her Netflix-backed lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, offering products, including jam, tea, candles, wine and baking mixes. The brand was initially supported by the streaming giant as part of the Sussexes' broader commercial partnership, but it has now emerged Netflix would step away from the company, leaving Meghan to run the venture independently.

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Source: MEGA The brand has not yet solidified its position in the market.

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The development follows reports Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's overall relationship with Netflix has cooled after the couple's multi-year deal was scaled back to a first-look arrangement when it expired last summer. A source familiar with the state of As Ever told us: "Among industry insiders, there is a growing tendency to describe this as the 'mystery' surrounding Meghan's jam. It launched with a great deal of excitement and visibility, but there is still a lack of clarity about how it has translated into sustained commercial success." The brand has not yet solidified its position in the market in a way that reflects the level of anticipation that surrounded its debut.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's overall relationship with Netflix has cooled.

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"Because of that, it has opened the door to ongoing speculation about whether it can build real momentum and establish itself as a long-term, scalable business," the insider dished. Netflix has suggested the As Ever separation was always part of the plan. In a statement, the company said: "Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life. As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world." A spokesperson for Meghan's brand added: "As Ever is grateful for Netflix's partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle brand started in 2025.

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However, conflicting reports have emerged about the brand's performance. There are claims that Netflix was left with surplus stock worth more than $10 million, including tea and baking mixes, while other reports suggest large quantities of unsold products – including jam – were distributed internally. Representatives for the Sussexes have said such practices are standard within studios and that remaining stock is used for promotional purposes. A second source said: "There was a strong expectation that As Ever would act as the foundation for a much wider lifestyle proposition, but instead the conversation has become heavily centered on a narrow part of the range like Meghan's jam, which has led to more uncertainty than clarity about what the brand truly represents. When one element ends up overshadowing everything else, it becomes difficult to present a clear, unified identity to consumers. Rather than reinforcing the broader vision, it can create confusion about the direction of the brand and what it ultimately stands for." Further speculation has centered on the scale of inventory in Meghan's firm, with online users claiming to have identified large stock volumes through website data – though these claims have been disputed. Supporters of the brand have insisted that demand for its products remains strong, while critics argue the rollout lacked clarity.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's Netflix show was canceled.