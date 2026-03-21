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Meghan Markle's As Ever Netflix Exit Deal Lost Streamer 'Millions': 'They Just Cut a Loss'

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's As Ever partnership with Netflix reportedly lost the streaming service 'millions' of dollars.

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March 21 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's As Ever partnership with Netflix only lasted under a year, with the company producing her short-lived lifestyle cooking docuseries, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex's passion project reportedly left the streamer without much profit.

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'With Love, Meghan' Was Canceled After 2 Seasons

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image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's docuseries lasted 2 seasons.

“Netflix put millions behind this deal and I don’t think they saw a return whatsoever. They just cut a loss,” one insider told Page Six on March 21.

With Love, Meghan only lasted two seasons and news of its cancelation surfaced earlier this month.

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'There's No Love Lost' Between Netflix and Meghan Markle

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a deal with Netflix in 2020.

“There are a lot of people who really did not enjoy working with Meghan on With Love," one Netflix staffer claimed, also adding "there is no love lost” between the former actress, 44, and the streaming service.

“Why ever in the world would Netflix put all this money into the deal and then say the plan was to let It go after 11 months?” another anonymous employee said. “You can try to spin it whatever way you want, but it’s just not true.”

A Sussex rep said in a statement recently that "As Ever is now ready to stand on its own."

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Meghan Markle Would Leave Zoom Meetings Whenever She Was Offended

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

'Talent and directors were hesitant to work' with the Sussexes.

A bombshell report was published in Variety on March 17 and detailed the fallout between the Suits star and Netflix, with one insider alleging "A-list talent and directors were hesitant to work" with her and husband Prince Harry, 41.

During Zoom meetings with executives, Meghan reportedly would “disappear for long periods" whenever she was offended over something.

Her attorney, Michael J. Kump, slammed the accusations, telling the publication: "Meghan works from home, is the mother of young children aged 4 and 6, and often encounters (as many parents who work from home do) children who enter the space unexpectedly during a meeting."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Contract Is Worth $100 Million

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020.

"Independent of being a parent who works from home, Meghan is also conscious of shielding her team from the distraction of children. Nearly all professionals can attest to needing to turn off the audio or camera during a virtual meeting at some point during many hours of virtual business calls," he continued.

Meghan and Harry signed a $100 million contract with Netflix in 2020 following their exit from the royal family. The couple formed their Archewell Productions banner that same year.

Last year, their Netflix agreement was reduced to a "first look" deal, which allows the company the first opportunity to produce their Archewell projects. However, Meghan and Harry are still able to pitch their ideas elsewhere even if Netflix declines.

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