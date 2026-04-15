Prince Harry Admits Feeling 'Disconnected' From Son Prince Archie After His Birth: 'You Have a Rollercoaster of Emotions'

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share 2 Kids Together

Source: MEGA Prince Archie was born in May 2019.

Harry got candid about how he dealt with his mental health struggles before he welcomed son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, with the former actress, 44. “Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids,” the Invictus Games founder said during his speech at a Movember event. “And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with and therefore, prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past.”

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Australia.

Movember is an Australian-based charity that focuses on men's health and raises awareness for prostate and testicular cancers. Harry added that just before his son's birth, his therapist told him to "just be aware of how you feel once the baby is born.” He confessed to feeling a "disconnection" in the days after Archie was born, saying: "My wife was the one creating life, and I was there to witness it."

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Prince Harry Said He Will Be Able to Have Difficult Conversations With His Children

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and King Charles have a tense relationship.

“To the dads and soon-to-be dads: yes, it's messy. You'll have a rollercoaster of emotions — and don't judge yourself," he said. Harry noted he's prepared to have tough conversations with his own children that “never existed” between himself and his own parents, King Charles and the late Princess Diana. “With the world the way that it goes, the kids that we bring up in today’s world need to be an upgrade,” he said, clarifying he isn’t “an upgrade of [his] dad or that [his] kids are an upgrade of [him].”

Prince Harry and King Charles' Relationship Is Tense

Source: MEGA King Charles last saw Prince Harry for tea in September 2025.