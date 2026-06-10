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Meghan Markle Bashed for 'Sloppy' Photo Fail in Duchess' Latest Social Media Dump: 'This Is Embarrassing'

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Source: MEGA

The As Ever founder's latest social media post had fans scratching their heads.

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June 10 2026, Updated 12:37 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram photo dump.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared an image from 2017 showing herself and husband Prince Harry embracing with their backs turned to the camera as if it was a recent snapshot.

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Meghan Markle's Photo Appeared to Be From 2017

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle's snapshot was dated March 31, 2017.

The date on the shot read "March 31, 2017," with many fans believing she forgot to crop the wording out.

The Suits star posted the image as part of social media gallery on Tuesday, June 9. "Springing into summer 🌼," her sunny caption said.

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Social media users slammed the Duchess of Sussex's recent Instagram post.

The dump featured an array of random snapshots showing fruit and veggie baskets, as well as Meghan and Harry, 41, playing with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

One video in the gallery showed Meghan cutting up some onions and ground beef patties for lunch.

Royal fans were left scratching their heads over the As Ever founder's old photo, with one person penning on X: “Meghan was posting pics and accidentally didn’t crop one. She wanted us to think this photo from 2017 was recent!”

“This is embarrassing," someone else noted.

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'Everyone Knows She's a Fraud'

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has frequently been accused of altering her photos.

“She is getting sloppy," one user rolled their eyes. “She posted 11 photos and probably realized she didn’t have a recent one with her and Harry. It was probably rushed," a person chimed in.

"Everyone knows she is a fraud," another person wrote. Someone else alleged Meghan's image was "photoshopped and airbrushed."

"[She's] such a manipulator and she must truly believe that the public are dim witted," the commenter fumed.

This is not the first time the former actress has been accused of retouching her social media photos. Back in February, the duchess seemed to forgot to include Archie, 7, in her Valentine's Day Instagram post.

Meghan Markle Has Been Accused of Photoshop in the Past

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was previously trolled for her As Ever campaign that was inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

The snap featured the Duke of Sussex hugging Lilibet, 5, with the caption reading: "These two + Archie = my forever Valentines."

"Look here everyone, Archie didn’t even make it to the Valentine’s Day pic for Meghan’s Instagram! Nothing like excluding kids to say I love only you Lilibet," someone commented.

"Slowly but surely showing more of their faces. They’re desperate," another said. "Photoshop balloons in and leave Archie out. Again. Lovely," one user interjected.

In January, Meghan was mocked for her poor reimagining of icon Audrey Hepburn in a new ad for her lifestyle brand As Ever. The image showed the Hollywood star sitting at a table while wearing a 1960s-era sunglasses, hat and white coat. However, fans ripped into Meghan for the poor recreation of the Breakfast at Tiffany's actress, with one calling the ad "fake."

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