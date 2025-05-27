ROYALS Elvira Blasts 'Princess' Meghan Markle After Ex-Royal Reveals Hair Dye Mishap Source: MEGA Elvira blasted Meghan Markle after the Duchess shared a hair dye mishap on her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Elvira didn’t miss a beat, offering Meghan Markle a little beauty advice after the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her hair dye mishap. The horror icon, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, couldn’t resist chiming in after Meghan revealed she once botched a DIY dye job using box color. In a now-viral Instagram post, Elvira joked about the ex-royal’s misstep by offering a little help.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Elvira playfully teased Meghan Markle online.

Article continues below advertisement

“Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen just let me know 😏,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the story.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The comment comes after Meghan shared the beauty blunder on the April 22 episode of her podcast, “Confessions of a Female Founder.” She opened up about the moment she decided to touch up her hair herself — but it went way darker than expected. “I thought, ‘I’m going to look just like she does on the box,’” Meghan recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle opened up about her box dye mistake on her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair,” she added, explaining that she reached out to her wedding-day stylist, Serge Normant, who then referred her to expert colorist Kadi Lee — who was a guest on the episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans had plenty to say online. One person commented, “She could never be Elvira," while another chimed in with, “She should be so lucky." Someone else defended Meghan, writing, “People taking this as her insulting her. She didn’t and wouldn’t.” Others reminded everyone that Elvira meant no harm with her remark. “Not ya'll in the comments forgetting that Elvira is a girl's girl...🖤,” one follower said, while another user added, “I’m a big fan of Elvira and Meghan Markle — they’re both stunning, charming, and hilarious.❤️❤️”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was reportedly banned from Vogue’s cover in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The lighthearted moment comes as Meghan continues to make headlines. According to sources, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour allegedly “banned” The Candidate alum from the magazine’s cover back in September 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders said the issue was supposed to coincide with Meghan's keynote speech at the One Young World Summit in Manchester that month — but things didn’t go as planned. “The magazine coverage was designed to tie in with Meghan's keynote appearance... but Conde Nast insiders claim it was abruptly pulled and scrapped completely,” the source told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources said Meghan Markle's team had too many demands for the magazine feature, which 'frustrated' Anna Wintour.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, the problem came down to Meghan having too many demands. “[Meghan] was difficult about making it a cover,” an insider revealed, claiming her team insisted on “particular straplines.” “Anna heard about it, and just like banned her and said, ‘That’s it. We don’t want to do this,’” the source added. “So she didn’t get the cover, and I guess she didn’t even get the story. [Former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful] probably agreed with Anna that you don’t get to call the shots on who’s on the cover. That’s absolutely an editor’s decision. Anna was pissed off. Anna was like frustrated with all the micromanaging, and just was like, ‘All right. That’s it. She can’t have the cover and we’re not doing the story.’”