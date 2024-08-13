OK Magazine
Meghan Markle Has Her Heart Set on Becoming 'an Influencer' After Series of Failures in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is developing her own lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard.

Aug. 13 2024, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is considering taking a different route to maintain her status despite being labeled a "flop" in Hollywood.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to travel to Colombia in the fall.

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes claimed he "can't think of a single thing" she's done to effect people despite "wanting to be an influencer."

Holmes alluded to Meghan using her upcoming trip to Colombia to promote her professional goals.

"She wants people to respect her and what she does, but I can't think of a single thing that she could talk about that would make someone influenced," Holmes added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's chief of staff stepped down after three months.

This wouldn't be the first time royal commentators viewed the Sussexes' work overseas as an opportunity for the Duchess of Sussex to repair her image. OK! previously reported Tom Quinn discussed how traveling abroad to Africa might have been a good way to get back into the spotlight.

"Of course, with Meghan’s well-publicized determination to be seen as a role model, a champion of the poor and marginalized and of women, a trip to Nigeria was a godsend," Quinn told an outlet. "She was able to meet women’s leadership groups and to make speeches about how pleased she was to discover that she is 43 percent Nigerian."

"The problem as ever with Meghan is that the trip became less and less about Nigeria and its difficulties and more and more about Meghan," the commentator continued. "Much of what Meghan said about being herself 43 percent Nigerian and about how proud she was to be a role model, sounded like humble bragging."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were called 'grifters' after Spotify parted ways with the couple.

While in West Africa, the former actress was celebrated for her gender rights advocacy work, but Quinn wonders if her public fallout with Thomas Markle impacts her ability to motivate her fans.

"It’s difficult to see what kind of role model she might be given that her own family is deeply dysfunctional – her relationship with her father and sister has completely broken down and she has no contact at all with her husband’s family," Quinn stated. "Does Meghan mean she wants to be a role model who shows people how to become rich and famous?"

Meghan Markle will travel to Colombia to discuss the effects of cyberbullying.

According to Quinn, Meghan was "making herself the focus."

"She wants to be praised and admired for her work so the focus shifts from the good causes she espouses to her," he claimed.

Despite the criticism, the director general of the World Trade Organization Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praised the mom-of-two during her time in Lagos.

“She’s a role model for young women. She’s a woman who is not in an easy position, and people are looking to see how is she managing and navigating this," Okonjo-Iweala told an outlet. "That’s one of the things she brings: inspiration. You can see in spite of that, she’s a cheerful, warm personality, and everybody in the room took to her."

