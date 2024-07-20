Meghan Markle 'Really Enjoyed Being Back in Front of the Camera' in New Reality Show: 'She Was Totally in Her Element'
Meghan Markle recently finished wrapping up her new Netflix show, which celebrates “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship," and it seems like she was happy to be back in the limelight.
“Meghan really enjoyed being back in front of the camera,” a source revealed of the former actress, 42. “She was totally in her element, demonstrating her skills in the kitchen and sharing tips on how to be the perfect hostess.”
According to the insider, Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, and some of her famous friends, including Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer, might even drop by.
“It’s very likely a famous face or two will appear on the show in some form or another," the source claimed.
Lynn Carratt believes fans might be able to see a different side of Meghan, who left the royal family with Harry, 39, in 2020.
According to the PR guru, the series will "provide a glimpse of her softer side as it celebrates the joys of cooking and entertaining friends." She later noted that the Duchess "has gone from a woman with political ambition to making jam, so it will be great for viewers to get an inside track on where her passions lie."
However, the expert worries that "the documentary will showcase her seemingly perfect life, and the public may prefer a more relatable story."
Harry will also be in front of the camera, as he has an upcoming documentary about the world of polo.
"It could be an opportunity for him to showcase his true self," Carratt said. "Having played polo at a high level since a young age, this is something he excels at."
"Prior to Megxit and the controversy surrounding Prince Harry, the British public adored him," she pointed out. "Hopefully, this documentary will allow his personality to shine through."
Lord Kulveer Ranger isn't sure if the pair's new series will be a smash hit.
"They're really struggling to get the content. It's all about content. If you want people listening to your podcast and the clicks, you’ve got to have something to say," Ranger told GB News.
Life & Style spoke to the first source.