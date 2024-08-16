Meghan Markle's 'Unbearable' Behavior Is Causing Mass Exodus of Employees After Chief of Staff Is Latest to Quit
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently lost another staffer — the Duke of Sussex's chief-of-staff, Josh Kettler, stepped down from the role after just three months — and it might be the former actress' fault, according to a source.
“It’s Meghan. She’s unbearable. She talks down to people and is very condescending," a source told NewsNation.
In 2021, the former actress was accused of "bullying" royal staffers, but she adamantly denied the allegations. A spokesperson called the assertion "a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."
Leading up to Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding, the duo met with a cameraman to discuss their special day, but the interaction left the professional in shock.
"It was incredibly exciting to be asked to present for the wedding. I had to go to Kensington Palace where I laid out several mood boards in what was then their office," the photographer told a publication. "Eventually, Meghan walked in, took one look at what I had prepared and said, in the meanest way possible, ‘No.’ Then she spun on her heel and walked out. I was left in tears. It was horrible.”
OK! previously reported royal experts viewed Kettler leaving his position as a reflection of the Sussexes' professionalism.
"A revolving door of staff seems to be the norm for Harry and Meghan," Helena Chard told an outlet. "Eighteen members of their staff have departed their team."
"Sometimes introducing new staff to a team can keep ideas alive, but this is an unusually high turnover of staff and highlights that something is wrong," Chard added.
Former private secretary Samantha Cohen compared being a member of the Sussexes' team to "working with teenagers."
"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18. We couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," she divulged.
Kettler was expected to assist the Duke of Sussex in the new chapter of his career, as he accompanied Harry to the U.K. for an Invictus Games celebration.
"Josh Kettler is the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what has been described as the next phase of his life," Cameron Walker told GB News. "I have contacted their team in California and here in London and have been met with silence — but reports claim that he quit."
"He started just a week before Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria back in May, he also accompanied Prince Harry here in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral. But it's a huge distraction," Walker noted. "We do have an upcoming Colombia visit from the couple. And it begs the question, why is it he quit after just three months?"
Insiders spoke to The Daily Beast.