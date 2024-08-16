Meghan Markle's 'Unbearable' Behavior Is Causing Mass Exodus of Employees After Chief of Staff Is Latest to Quit

Leading up to Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding, the duo met with a cameraman to discuss their special day, but the interaction left the professional in shock.

"It was incredibly exciting to be asked to present for the wedding. I had to go to Kensington Palace where I laid out several mood boards in what was then their office," the photographer told a publication. "Eventually, Meghan walked in, took one look at what I had prepared and said, in the meanest way possible, ‘No.’ Then she spun on her heel and walked out. I was left in tears. It was horrible.”