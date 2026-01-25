EXCLUSIVE The One Reason Prince William Is Going Into 2026 Raging With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Source: MEGA Prince William is annoyed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eyeing a trip to Australia, a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince William is starting the year filled with renewed fury over his younger brother and sister-in-law as their latest moves revive the question he thought had been settled – whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are truly out of royal life or still trading on its trappings.

Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly has a renewed fury at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

Tensions flared again after a letter bearing the couple's crowned monogram recently surfaced publicly. The note, sent to Australian psychologist Angela Pearl thanking her for participation in an unspecified event, referenced hopes of returning to Australia. A post from Pearl's account containing the letter was later deleted, but its appearance reignited concern inside royal circles. A source said: "Harry and Meghan have begun speaking quite freely about returning to Australia, framing it as something they still need to complete or reclaim. Inside William's camp, that language is seen as problematic."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to return to Australia.

"To him, it suggests an ongoing claim to a royal-style role he believes they consciously walked away from, and that is where the real frustration sets in," they added. Another insider said the couple now sees the trip as a priority as part of their "royal" trips schedule. According to sources, William views the matter of their international tours under the Sussex titles less as a family disagreement and more as an institutional threat to The Firm. One insider said: "For William, the real issue is how it all looks. Any visit would almost certainly be staged and received with the trappings of officialdom, regardless of the reality of Harry and Meghan's status."

"He believes that creates confusion for the public and quietly chips away at the clarity and authority of the institution he is trying to protect, and which he will soon be leading as king," they added. Harry's recent visit to Canada coincided with William's trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize, leading to frustration inside palace communications teams. "There was a genuine feeling of having the rug pulled out from under him for William," a source said. "He had invested an enormous amount of time and energy into planning and positioning Earthshot, and just as that work was coming to fruition, attention was diverted by the Sussexes in a way that felt avoidable and deeply frustrating."

Source: MEGA Prince William went to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize.