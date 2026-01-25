The One Reason Prince William Is Going Into 2026 Raging With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Jan. 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Prince William is starting the year filled with renewed fury over his younger brother and sister-in-law as their latest moves revive the question he thought had been settled – whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are truly out of royal life or still trading on its trappings.
OK! can reveal the future king's rage has been sparked by the Sussexes' continued use of royal styling and their plans to resume high-profile overseas visits – dubbed "faux royal tours" by critics – throughout 2026 and 2027, despite having stepped back as senior working royals in January 2020.
Since relocating to California, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have undertaken trips to countries including Colombia and Nigeria that have also been sneeringly described as "quasi-royal tours," while also building commercial ventures that prominently feature the Sussex title.
Tensions flared again after a letter bearing the couple's crowned monogram recently surfaced publicly. The note, sent to Australian psychologist Angela Pearl thanking her for participation in an unspecified event, referenced hopes of returning to Australia.
A post from Pearl's account containing the letter was later deleted, but its appearance reignited concern inside royal circles.
A source said: "Harry and Meghan have begun speaking quite freely about returning to Australia, framing it as something they still need to complete or reclaim. Inside William's camp, that language is seen as problematic."
"To him, it suggests an ongoing claim to a royal-style role he believes they consciously walked away from, and that is where the real frustration sets in," they added.
Another insider said the couple now sees the trip as a priority as part of their "royal" trips schedule.
According to sources, William views the matter of their international tours under the Sussex titles less as a family disagreement and more as an institutional threat to The Firm.
One insider said: "For William, the real issue is how it all looks. Any visit would almost certainly be staged and received with the trappings of officialdom, regardless of the reality of Harry and Meghan's status."
"He believes that creates confusion for the public and quietly chips away at the clarity and authority of the institution he is trying to protect, and which he will soon be leading as king," they added.
Harry's recent visit to Canada coincided with William's trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize, leading to frustration inside palace communications teams.
"There was a genuine feeling of having the rug pulled out from under him for William," a source said. "He had invested an enormous amount of time and energy into planning and positioning Earthshot, and just as that work was coming to fruition, attention was diverted by the Sussexes in a way that felt avoidable and deeply frustrating."
William has already shown how he is set to lead the monarchy by playing a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in supporting his father King Charles, 77, in the removal of royal titles from ex-Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor due to the scandals that are still erupting over his associations with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Insiders say William was instrumental in supporting a tougher stance against his uncle, 65, and many believe the Sussexes' recent actions have only hardened his resolve to become a tough monarch when it comes to clamping down on the excesses of the monarchy.
A palace aide said: "William has reached the point where he believes the ambiguity has become untenable when it comes to the Sussexes. From his perspective, them trying to straddle the worlds of commercial and showbiz interests while posing as royals on trips around the world only creates instability, both internally and in how the monarchy is perceived. He feels that until there is a clear, settled line about who is in and who is out, it will continue to undercut the order and discipline he is trying to reinforce."