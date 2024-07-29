Prince William and Kate Middleton Pushed the Palace to Release a 'Tough' Response to Meghan Markle's Royal Racists Accusations

"The original draft of the statement had been much milder, but both William and Catherine had been keen to toughen it up," Robert Hardman told an outlet when discussing the royals' 2021 response. "It was the then Duchess of Cambridge herself who came up with the powerful phrase 'recollections may vary.'"

"Her husband also challenged the allegations, telling reporters: 'We are very much not a racist family,'" Hardman added.