Meghan Markle 'Never Intended' for Royal Racists' Names to be Revealed After a 'Translation' Error Exposed the Royal Family Secret

According to a source, Meghan "never intended" for the names to be revealed, and the titles were "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."

Scobie said in an interview the mistake was due to a "translation error," but translator Saskia Peeters told a different story.

The Dutch version of Endgame alleged King Charles and Kate Middleton were the in-laws who infamously talked about Prince Archie's skin tone.

"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters told an outlet. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."