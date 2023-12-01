Meghan Markle 'Never Intended' for Royal Racists' Names to be Revealed After a 'Translation' Error Exposed the Royal Family Secret
On the day of Omid Scobie's book release, Endgame was pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after Dutch copies stated which of Meghan Markle's in-laws commented on Prince Archie's skin, but did the name come from the Sussexes' team or a palace insider?
According to a source, Meghan "never intended" for the names to be revealed, and the titles were "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."
Scobie said in an interview the mistake was due to a "translation error," but translator Saskia Peeters told a different story.
The Dutch version of Endgame alleged King Charles and Kate Middleton were the in-laws who infamously talked about Prince Archie's skin tone.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters told an outlet. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."
Although sources said Meghan hoped to keep aspects of their family drama private, a royal confidant believes the details were given to Scobie by the Sussexes' circle.
"There is no chance that Scobie has seen any kind of letter that he claims names the royal racists. There's only one place he would have got that from," the insider continued.
"It must have come from Meghan's camp directly," they noted. "That letter is under lock and key and no one from within the King’s circle would’ve briefed anyone about its contents."
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Were 'Silent' After Meghan Markle Outed Racist Royal
- Exposed: Meghan Markle Revealed to King Charles the 2 Royal Members Who Made 'Racist' Comments, New Book Claims
- Piers Morgan Names '2 Royal Racists' Recently Revealed in Dutch Edition of Omid Scobie's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Book
Despite the public concerns surrounding the accusation, commentator Pauline Maclaran predicted the news wouldn't damage the royal brand.
"They [the Firm] will rise above it. The Queen (Elizabeth II) issued a statement after Harry and Meghan first made the claim in their interview with Oprah Winfrey," she explained in an interview.
"Harry himself has tried to distance himself from those remarks by saying the royal family is not racist," the professor continued. "He said there may be some unconscious bias. Harry and Meghan's documentary did not refer [to the allegation]. They have obviously tried to put it behind them. Omid Scobie is just resurrecting all this."
In 2021, Meghan and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss why they fled the U.K. in 2020, and the Duchess of Sussex alluded to Harry's relatives being prejudiced toward their eldest child, Archie.
"But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," she said.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sources spoke to The Express.
Peeters spoke to Daily Mail.
Meghan's friend spoke to The Telegraph.