Meghan Markle Doesn't 'Feel Guilty' Over 'Poisonous Relationship' With Kate Middleton Despite Royal's Cancer Battle, Claims Royal Expert
It looks like there's nothing that can be done to mend Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's fractured relationship.
In a new interview, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that though the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis was a surprise to all, the Duchess of Sussex doesn't see it as a reason to mend ties.
"Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous. She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill," he explained to a British news outlet. "Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges."
"Megan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty," Quinn continued. "Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."
As OK! reported, Prince Harry and Prince William's wives allegedly never saw eye-to-eye, but things exploded days before the Suits alum's May 2018 wedding.
In the dad-of-two's memoir, Spare, he claimed his sister-in-law sent rude text messages to Meghan complaining that Princess Charlotte's dress didn't fit properly. She also told the bride-to-be that all of the kids' dresses needed to be "completely remade."
After the argument, Harry said he came home to find the actress crying on the floor.
Meghan touched on the incident in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, noting that the story in the media — which painted her as being the one to make Kate cry — was false.
"The narrative with Kate, which didn’t happen, was really, really difficult and something that I think, that’s when everything changed, really," confessed the California native.
"No. [I didn’t make Kate cry]. No, no, the reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone," Meghan explained. "To just take accountability for it."
