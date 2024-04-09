Meghan Markle 'Blew' Becoming a Beloved Member of the Royal Family
Meghan Markle represented a new era for the British royal family, but her 2020 exit quickly revealed her struggle to adjust to life behind palace gates. Royal commentator Charles Rae believes the Duchess of Sussex could've made a difference within the institution, but she failed to give it time.
"We wanted to give her a chance," Rae told an outlet. "She had everything really, she was American, she was an actress, and she was good-looking."
"She had all the right attributes to be a good member of the royal family and she blew it," he continued. "Catherine hasn't blown it, she's been a huge asset to that family."
OK! previously reported British-Jamaican socialite Lady Colin Campbell shared a similar sentiment in an interview.
"She isn’t Kate [Middleton], her personality type is not that of somebody who learns from their mistakes," Colin Campbell told GB News. "She blames everybody else for her errors. She’s not capable of learning a lesson, which is tragic."
"For her personal character and personality flaws, she would have now been the most popular human being on Earth," the author added. “Catherine wouldn’t be. Had she played with a straight bat, she would have knocked Catherine for six. Instead, Catherine has knocked her for a six."
In an episode of "Archetypes," the Suits star hinted at wanting to leave the U.K. due to the racism she endured.
"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan told Mariah Carey, referencing her romance with Prince Harry. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."
During her chat with the R&B star, the women discussed their shared biracial identity.
"I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world," Meghan recalled. "And her response was her saying, 'Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.' So she said because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman."
"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," she admitted. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.
Before her podcast confession, Meghan alluded to the Windsors mistreating her and Prince Archie due to their ethnicity.
"We have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," the duchess told Oprah Winfrey.
