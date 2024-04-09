Meghan Markle 'Blew' Becoming a Beloved Member of the Royal Family

During her chat with the R&B star, the women discussed their shared biracial identity.

"I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world," Meghan recalled. "And her response was her saying, 'Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.' So she said because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman."

"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," she admitted. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.