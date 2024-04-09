Kate Middleton 'Wanted to Like' Meghan Markle — But They Never Had 'That Warm Feeling'

Before Meghan joined the royal family, Harry was close to his sister-in-law. "Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate," Seward suggested.

"I don’t mean physically, but mentally," she explained. "He always longed for a sister; he told [his mother, Princess] Diana that. Psychologically, I think he just adored her, and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, ‘What’s for supper?’"

"I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate," Seward said. "I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle. Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage, which Harry used to call ‘my hovel.’"