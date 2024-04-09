Kate Middleton 'Wanted to Like' Meghan Markle — But They Never Had 'That Warm Feeling'
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle famously argued over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress during the Duchess of Sussex's wedding, and royal experts think the Princess of Wales struggled to connect with the former actress during her time in the U.K.
"It’s something that I could see," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "Kate, Harry and [Prince] William were a really close-knit trio. … They all got on really well. And Harry was constantly around at Kensington Palace having supper with them, borrowing things from their fridge."
"Every time he had a new girlfriend, the first person that would meet her would be Kate," Seward continued. "And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn’t like the other girlfriends. There [wasn’t] that warm feeling. I think it started on the wrong foot."
Before Meghan joined the royal family, Harry was close to his sister-in-law. "Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate," Seward suggested.
"I don’t mean physically, but mentally," she explained. "He always longed for a sister; he told [his mother, Princess] Diana that. Psychologically, I think he just adored her, and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, ‘What’s for supper?’"
"I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate," Seward said. "I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle. Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage, which Harry used to call ‘my hovel.’"
Harry, Kate and William often attended royal engagements as a trio before the duke married his American bride.
"They worked together really well, too," Seward continued. "You could just tell by the chemistry between them. It was great. The three of them actually – Harry, Kate and William – had great chemistry between them. You had William and Harry joshing away and Kate being the sensible one of the trio."
"You could tell they were a very tight-knit group … Harry and Kate just made each other laugh," the author noted. "There’s no better relationship than being around someone that makes you laugh. And I think they had great fun together."
In Harry's memoir, Spare, the famous redhead fondly reflected on his relationship with Kate.
"I loved my new sister-in-law," Harry wrote. "I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I've never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too."
"She was carefree, sweet, kind," the father-of-two reflected. "She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes."
American commentator Kinsey Schofield predicted Meghan and Kate won't be close in the future.
"Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales will never be friends," the podcaster said. "Prince Harry solidified that with the publication of his memoir, Spare, although Meghan Markle originally crossed the line with the … complaints disguised as being the bigger person via the Oprah Winfrey interview. Despite the betrayal, Harry will always have a place in Catherine’s heart because she … knew a very different Harry."
"There is no love lost with Meghan Markle," Schofield added.
Seward and Schofield spoke to Fox News Digital.
Seward discussed Harry and Kate's dynamic with The Telegraph.