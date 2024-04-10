Prince William Returns to Social Media After Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement
Prince William ended his social media hiatus and returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate women's sports. The Prince of Wales took a break from the platform a few weeks after Kate Middleton revealed she was diagnosed with cancer.
"Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now," William said after English soccer star Rachel Daly announced she is retiring.
William is currently the U.K. President-Designate of The Football Association, and he often attends games.
On Friday, March 22, Kate posted on Instagram after months of ignoring conspiracy theories about her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Shortly after the mother-of-three made the announcement, a rep for the Wales shared that they appreciated fans' response to the news.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson stated.
King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment at the same time as Kate, and His Majesty released a statement shortly after the news broke.
A rep revealed Charles is “so proud of Catherine (the Princess of Wales) for her courage in speaking as she did," adding that Charles and Kate “remained in the closest contact throughout the past weeks."