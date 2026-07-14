Meghan Markle Ridiculed After Using Duchess Title for 'MasterChef Australia' Appearance as Viewers Vow to Boycott Show: 'So Nauseating'

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Meghan Markle’s upcoming appearance on MasterChef Australia has led to threats to boycott the show. Fans blasted the series and the Duchess of Sussex, 44, for using her royal moniker on the episode despite stepping back as a senior member of The Firm alongside husband Prince Harry in January 2020.

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Meghan Markle's Episode Will Air in Australia on July 26

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family and headed for California in January 2020.

Meghan will be guest-judging an episode of the cooking show, airing on July 26 on Australia's Channel 10. The As Ever founder filmed the series in April during her tour Down Under. The network posted a photo of Meghan on Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, where they shared the release date for the episode.

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Fans Mocked the Show and Duchess of Sussex's Guest Appearance

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their marriage in 2018.

"The countdown is on! Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joins the #MasterChefAU kitchen as a guest judge, bringing her love of food, entertaining and seasonal produce to one of the competition's most memorable challenges," the caption read. Commenters were not happy with idea and roasted the network for their choice of guest. “Definitely won’t be watching,” one person penned, while another said: “I love watching Master Chef, but won’t be watching it with her." "She’s no longer the Duchess of Sussex. She relinquished the title," someone else claimed. While Meghan and Harry, 41, left the royal family six years prior and moved to California, they are still able to use their titles. The pair received their regal titles upon their marriage in May 2018 by the late Queen Elizabeth.

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Source: Netflix 'With Love, Meghan' aired for two seasons on Netflix.

Someone else expressed their joy in the comments section that MasterChef Australia won’t be shown in the U.S. "Thanks for reminding me not to watch," one user wrote, with a different person chiming in: "Thanks for the heads up and making it easier to avoid." One user slammed the former actress as "so nauseating."

'With Love, Meghan' Was Canceled After 2 Seasons

Source: Netflix 'With Love, Meghan' was produced in conjunction with Meghan Markle's As Ever brand and Netflix.