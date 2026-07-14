Meghan Markle Ridiculed After Using Duchess Title for 'MasterChef Australia' Appearance as Viewers Vow to Boycott Show: 'So Nauseating'
July 14 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle’s upcoming appearance on MasterChef Australia has led to threats to boycott the show.
Fans blasted the series and the Duchess of Sussex, 44, for using her royal moniker on the episode despite stepping back as a senior member of The Firm alongside husband Prince Harry in January 2020.
Meghan Markle's Episode Will Air in Australia on July 26
Meghan will be guest-judging an episode of the cooking show, airing on July 26 on Australia's Channel 10. The As Ever founder filmed the series in April during her tour Down Under.
The network posted a photo of Meghan on Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, where they shared the release date for the episode.
Fans Mocked the Show and Duchess of Sussex's Guest Appearance
"The countdown is on! Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joins the #MasterChefAU kitchen as a guest judge, bringing her love of food, entertaining and seasonal produce to one of the competition's most memorable challenges," the caption read.
Commenters were not happy with idea and roasted the network for their choice of guest.
“Definitely won’t be watching,” one person penned, while another said: “I love watching Master Chef, but won’t be watching it with her."
"She’s no longer the Duchess of Sussex. She relinquished the title," someone else claimed.
While Meghan and Harry, 41, left the royal family six years prior and moved to California, they are still able to use their titles.
The pair received their regal titles upon their marriage in May 2018 by the late Queen Elizabeth.
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Someone else expressed their joy in the comments section that MasterChef Australia won’t be shown in the U.S.
"Thanks for reminding me not to watch," one user wrote, with a different person chiming in: "Thanks for the heads up and making it easier to avoid."
One user slammed the former actress as "so nauseating."
'With Love, Meghan' Was Canceled After 2 Seasons
The Suits star hosted her own cooking and lifestyle series on Netflix, titled With Love, Meghan, for two seasons. The show was canceled earlier this year after her As Ever deal with the steamer fell through.
“Netflix put millions behind this deal and I don’t think they saw a return whatsoever. They just cut a loss,” one insider told Page Six back in March.
“There are a lot of people who really did not enjoy working with Meghan on With Love," one Netflix staffer claimed, also adding "there is no love lost” between Meghan and the company.
Harry and the Meghan famously signed a $100 million contract with Netflix in 2020 following their exit from the royal family.
Despite not being a hit with fans, With Love, Meghan scored a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category.