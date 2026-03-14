Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Biggest Business Disasters Since Megxit — From Spotify Fallout to Netflix Drama and More

Several of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's business ventures have struggled to find momentum since their 2020 royal exit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched several business ventures since their royal exit.

Life outside the royal family has not been entirely rosy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A few months after Meghan announced the launch of American Riviera Orchard, the United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected the duchess' application due to inconsistencies in product categories and concerns about trademarking geographic locations.

The USPTO denied another application due to the brand's logo, particularly the O in its insignia as the "description is inconsistent with the mark on the drawing."

"Descriptions must be accurate and identify only those literal and design elements appearing in the mark," the response read, per the document shared by the Daily Mail. "In particular, the current mark description indicates that the letter 'O' appears in the mark. However, the letter is now clearly visible or highly stylized that it is unrecognizable as a letter. Furthermore, the description is incomplete because it does not describe all the elements in the mark."

It added, "The following description is suggested, if accurate: The mark consists of a double lined octagon enclosing the stylized and overlapping letters 'AR' and incorporating decorative and looping lines. The latter 'A' contains a stylized flower at the top of the letter."

In February 2025, Meghan officially rebranded American Riviera Orchard to As Ever in the wake of several trademark setbacks. However, reports claimed she failed to sign the trademark application documents before submitting them to the office.

She also planned to sell clothing under the lifestyle brand's new name, but the USPTO rejected her bid since there was already a Chinese clothing company named ASEVER.

In addition to As Ever's name, its logo faced complaints as it reportedly looked too similar to a town crest in Mallorca, Spain.

The chain of complications did not stop there, as a jam expert also called out her "runny" apricot spread.

"It's a real disappointment that Meghan is selling a fruit spread, which is what you make when your jam fails," Jelly Queens owner Donna Collins said. "In the jam industry a spread is what we call something that didn't work. It can have the best ingredients, but if I had a jam that was too runny, I'd slap a label on it and call it a spread. There's no excuse for this. It should be perfect."

The jam guru also condemned Meghan's use of "conventionally grown apricots, which will have used pesticides."

"And why is she using pectin, which is a gelling agent, unless it's because her spread was too runny? Most spreads don't use pectin," she questioned.

In August 2025, a source divulged to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop the brand was a "disaster" and had "no leadership, no direction, and no money."

"Vendors haven't been paid in months," the insider said, while a former consultant noted the company "blew millions on PR without securing supply chains."

A separate insider assumed Meghan's brand has been dealing with criticism because of her public image.

"Every misstep gets magnified," they pointed out.

As for the brand's status, another source said, "This isn't just rocky. It's already sinking."