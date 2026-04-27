10 Highlights Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia Tour: Mental Health Speech, 'MasterChef Australia' Appearance and More

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Australia for a four-day visit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their four-day Australia tour with a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. On April 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warmly received by medical staff, patients and families at the medical center — previously visited by Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles during their 1985 Australia tour. "Look around and you can see the crowds of people, the smiles on their faces and what it means to them. Everyone is absolutely delighted," Professor Christine Kilpatrick AO, chair of the Royal Children's Hospital's board, told a magazine. She added, "You can't measure the morale boost, but it is palpable. Many of these patients have been here for quite some time and are often very frequent visitors to the hospital, a joy like this is wonderful for them."

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Meghan Markle Made a Private Visit to a Women's Shelter

Source: MEGA The Australia tour was described as 'privately funded.'

The Suits alum undertook a solo visit to a women's shelter in Melbourne on the afternoon of April 14. She served lunch at the center in Melbourne, which is run by McAuley Community Services for Women. She took a seat and joined people dining at the venue, saying, "We landed here this morning, so my jet lag hasn't quite hit yet."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Toured a Veterans' Art Museum

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia tour began on April 14.

To end Day 1 of their Australia tour, Harry and Meghan met with veteran families at the Australian National Veterans' Art Museum in Melbourne. They highlighted their creative talents during a pottery session, with Meghan molding an ostrich out of a clay. "There's an ostrich farm actually not far from our home," she told the children of veterans. A young girl asked a question about birds, to which she replied, "My husband will know, my husband knows everything about birds." Meanwhile, Harry shared his clay piece, noting, "It's a one-winged kookaburra, it's very rare."

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Meghan Markle Made a Guest Appearance on 'MasterChef Australia'

Source: MEGA It marked the couple's first visit since their 2018 official royal tour.

While Harry carried out solo engagements during the couple's second day in Down Under on April 15, Meghan made a surprising appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia. "We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this," judge Poh Ling Yeow introduced the duchess. Meanwhile, the beloved cooking show's Instagram account also shared the news online, writing, "We're welcoming someone SUPER special into the MasterChef Kitchen 🙌. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes a special guest appearance this season as she returns to Australia for the first time since 2018 ❤️ Joining a star-studded lineup of Guest Judges and culinary icons, Meghan helps guide some of the most impressive home cooks the competition has ever seen." During her stint, she joined the Australian-Malaysian cook alongside judges Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin as they offered guidance and support to the contestants.

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Prince Harry Delivered a Speech While At a Melbourne Football Club Training Ground

Source: MEGA Prince Harry continues to back veterans and support service personnel through the multi-sport event.

The second day of the Sussexes' Australian tour also included Harry giving moving remarks while at the training ground of the Western Bulldogs Australian rules football club. "Certainly, I felt a disconnection because my wife was the one creating life, and I was there to witness it," he said. "From a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids. And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with, and therefore prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past."

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Prince Harry Met Veterans in Canberra

Source: MEGA The Duke of Sussex helped create the Invictus Games in 2014.

After meeting the members of Western Bulldogs AFL team on April 15, Harry flew solo on a commercial Qantas flight to Canberra to attend an Indigenous smoking ceremony at the Australian War Memorial led by Ngunnawal Gomeroi man Michael Bell. He laid a wreath and later shook hands with several Indigenous veterans. The father-of-two was also present at an Invictus Australia-hosted reception, where he delivered heartfelt remarks. "What happens after service is just as important as the service itself," he told the crowd.

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Prince Harry Danced With a Veteran's 4-Year-Old Daughter

Source: MEGA A financial expert said the royal couple could earn up to $10 million during the tour.

Harry and Meghan's fourth and last day at The Land of Oz was filled with memorable moments, including the duke sharing a dance with Invictus Australia veteran Joel Vanderzwan's 4-year-old daughter, Charlotte. In a video posted by Invictus Australia, Joel's wife, Alexandra, told the royals her daughter was "very good at twirling," prompting Harry to playfully spinning the young girl. "Very good," he said as he clapped with Meghan. The former actress added, "Good job, that's the perfect dress to twirl in."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sailed Around Sydney Harbour

Source: MEGA A source said the visit could be a 'blueprint' for future visits to the U.K.

On the morning of April 17, Harry and Meghan sailed around Sydney Harbour with members of Invictus Australia. It marked the first time they had done the activity in eight years.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Strolled Along Bondi Beach

Source: MEGA The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the U.K. together was in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The Sydney leg of Harry and Meghan's Australia tour included a quick stop at Bondi Beach. They visited Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club and met with lifeguards and survivors of the terror attack on December 14, 2025. Elon Zizer, one of the survivors, said, "It's an honor to meet the Duke and Duchess. It's very beautiful that they've come and are making an effort to meet us."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watched a Rugby Match

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in January 2020.