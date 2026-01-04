EXCLUSIVE How Meghan Markle Exposed Herself to 'Horrifically Unfair' Body-Shaming Trolling Over One Raunchy Detail in Her Christmas Card Source: MEGA Meghan Markle faced 'horrific' comments from trolls who claimed her Christmas card outfit was too revealing. Aaron Tinney Jan. 4 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Meghan Markle is facing a torrent of what her supporters are calling "horrifically unfair" online criticism over her latest Christmas card – with trolls claiming her outfit was "too revealing" for a festive greeting. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the family photo on Instagram alongside the caption: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours" – but much of the reaction has centered on her attire rather than the jolly message.

The image for the card, taken at Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's $29 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., shows the mom-of-two holding hands with her daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, while Harry, 41, embraces their son Archie, 6. In the image, Meghan is seen bending over in a white, sleeveless wrap dress that is slightly translucent, paired with black pointy-toe slingback flats. Harry and Archie coordinated for the snap in blue trousers, while Lilibet wore a tiered blue dress with white knee-high socks and silver Mary Janes.

Since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan and Harry have maintained a presence in public life through philanthropic projects and media ventures and maintain their Duke and Duchess titles – prompting trolls to pile in with remarks aimed at Meghan, such as "flashing yourself in a see-through dress on a Christmas card is hardly what a true-blue royal would do." Earlier this year, the Duchess released a Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, followed by a holiday special featuring her crafting at home. These projects have been broadly well-received, but the Christmas card has drawn particular attention because of Meghan's outfit choice.

A source close to Meghan said: "It's shocking how quickly people attack her. The dress shows very little skin and is completely tasteful. To criticize her for it is horrifically unfair and is just body shaming. She's not flaunting herself – she's just taking a family photo in a holiday dress she feels comfortable in, and it is hardly see-through, it is just the way the light is hitting the fabric. Most of the trolling comments are too vile to reprint here." But we can reveal many slammed Meghan for "not looking as royal as Kate Middleton" in the snap, mainly due to her dress choice. One commenter also asked: "Why is Meghan's dress see-through? Not a good look. You can see her bum! That's not what the likes of Kate Middleton would do."

