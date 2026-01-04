or
How Meghan Markle Exposed Herself to 'Horrifically Unfair' Body-Shaming Trolling Over One Raunchy Detail in Her Christmas Card

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle faced 'horrific' comments from trolls who claimed her Christmas card outfit was too revealing.

Jan. 4 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

OK! can reveal Meghan Markle is facing a torrent of what her supporters are calling "horrifically unfair" online criticism over her latest Christmas card – with trolls claiming her outfit was "too revealing" for a festive greeting.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the family photo on Instagram alongside the caption: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours" – but much of the reaction has centered on her attire rather than the jolly message.

The image for the card, taken at Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's $29 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., shows the mom-of-two holding hands with her daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, while Harry, 41, embraces their son Archie, 6.

In the image, Meghan is seen bending over in a white, sleeveless wrap dress that is slightly translucent, paired with black pointy-toe slingback flats. Harry and Archie coordinated for the snap in blue trousers, while Lilibet wore a tiered blue dress with white knee-high socks and silver Mary Janes.

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed with their kids for their Christmas card.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed with their kids for their Christmas card.

Since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan and Harry have maintained a presence in public life through philanthropic projects and media ventures and maintain their Duke and Duchess titles – prompting trolls to pile in with remarks aimed at Meghan, such as "flashing yourself in a see-through dress on a Christmas card is hardly what a true-blue royal would do."

Earlier this year, the Duchess released a Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, followed by a holiday special featuring her crafting at home. These projects have been broadly well-received, but the Christmas card has drawn particular attention because of Meghan's outfit choice.

image of Meghan Markle released her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle released her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan.'

A source close to Meghan said: "It's shocking how quickly people attack her. The dress shows very little skin and is completely tasteful. To criticize her for it is horrifically unfair and is just body shaming. She's not flaunting herself – she's just taking a family photo in a holiday dress she feels comfortable in, and it is hardly see-through, it is just the way the light is hitting the fabric. Most of the trolling comments are too vile to reprint here."

But we can reveal many slammed Meghan for "not looking as royal as Kate Middleton" in the snap, mainly due to her dress choice.

One commenter also asked: "Why is Meghan's dress see-through? Not a good look. You can see her bum! That's not what the likes of Kate Middleton would do."

image of Meghan Markle was slammed for her outfit choice in her family's Christmas card.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was slammed for her outfit choice in her family's Christmas card.

Another added: "Inappropriate. If she wants to use a royal title, she should act accordingly."

Other critics accused the duchess of ignoring "common sense" for someone associated with the royal family and asked if she had "no one to advise her on Christmas branding."

Supporters of Meghan have rallied to her defense. One fan posted: "This is body shaming in the worst way. She is barely showing any flesh and yet the trolling is relentless. It's just cruel."

Another social media user said: "She looks elegant and comfortable, and that's what matters. These attacks are about policing women's bodies, not about family or tradition."

A royal watcher added: "Meghan has always approached public appearances differently. She's willing to take creative risks and express herself, even in family photos. The criticism is predictable but misplaced; it says more about the expectations people place on her than about the photo itself."

The card release comes weeks after the release of Meghan's Christmas Netflix special, which showcased her hosting friends and family in a cozy, home-centered celebration.

Observers note the photo's timing – which was out just hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales released their own Christmas card – may have contributed to heightened scrutiny. Nevertheless, Meghan's supporters insist the duchess's choices remain "well within the bounds of decency."

