Prince Harry and Meghan Facing 'Nightmare' Christmas — Thanks to Their Seventh Year Frozen Out of Royal Festivities and Family Estrangement Scandals
Dec. 24 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading into what insiders tell OK! will be a "nightmare Christmas," as tensions with both the royal family and Meghan's estranged relatives cast a shadow over the seventh consecutive year they are excluded from the Sandringham festivities.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, based in Montecito, Calif., are believed to have received no invitations to join King Charles and senior royals for the annual family gathering in Harry's homeland of Britain, despite brief optimism earlier this year that relations could thaw.
One royal expert told us this Christmas could mark a "breaking point" in their ongoing isolation from both families.
"This Christmas could be the turning point in their years of estrangement," they added. "Harry met with his father earlier this year hoping to rebuild bridges, but it just hasn't worked – there's simply no route back for him. Harry's admitted he doesn't know how much time his father has left, and that weighs heavily on him. Still, he's not high on Charles' list of concerns. Meanwhile, Meghan's own rift with her family and her reluctance to return to Britain only make matters worse. Together, it's left them both painfully isolated this Christmas. Under the surface, it will be basically a nightmare this Christmas for the pair of them, but it is of their own making, so they won't get much sympathy."
Sources close to the couple say the Sussexes are painfully aware of the optics of another year apart from the royals and their estrangements from their families.
One friend said: "Harry, Meghan – and their PR team – is increasingly worried that people's patience is running out. If Christmas can't mend the rift, it only reinforces the idea that Harry and Meghan are cut off for good from their families – which is not a good look."
The couple's rift with the royals stretches back to 2020, when they quit official duties and moved to America. Since then, multiple attempts at reconciliation have faltered. The most recent came in September, when Harry, 41, had a 54-minute meeting with the King, 77, at Clarence House – their first in over 18 months. But the meeting's aftermath dashed hopes of progress.
"He barely got that 54-minute audience with the King and was warned not to discuss it," said a source. "Then almost immediately, he's on a train to Ukraine telling a journalist he stands by everything in his memoir Spare – it undermined any goodwill that was left."
A royal insider said: "Charles was livid that word of the meeting leaked almost immediately. He feels he's given too many chances and been let down each time. A warm family Christmas with Harry this year was never a realistic prospect, and may never happen again."
Sources say the feeling in The Firm is Harry can't be trusted as "every move" he makes with the family ends up being used as fodder for books, tell-all TV interviews or Netflix shows.
Alongside the royal estrangement, Meghan's family troubles will heap pain on their difficult holiday season. Her father, Thomas Markle Sr., 81, recently underwent emergency surgery resulting in an amputation. While Meghan "reached out" by having a letter delivered to him, sources say it "just looks awful" she has not visited her dad in person.
One source added the situation makes this season pivotal for the Sussexes' future stability and branding.
"This holiday season is critical for Meghan – the issues are both financial and reputational," the insider said. "Her lifestyle ventures just aren't landing properly, and if she cannot sort out the optics of her family estrangement, deals like the one with Netflix could be in serious jeopardy in 2026."