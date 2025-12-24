EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry and Meghan Facing 'Nightmare' Christmas — Thanks to Their Seventh Year Frozen Out of Royal Festivities and Family Estrangement Scandals Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not be joining King Charles for the holidays. Aaron Tinney Dec. 24 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading into what insiders tell OK! will be a "nightmare Christmas," as tensions with both the royal family and Meghan's estranged relatives cast a shadow over the seventh consecutive year they are excluded from the Sandringham festivities. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, based in Montecito, Calif., are believed to have received no invitations to join King Charles and senior royals for the annual family gathering in Harry's homeland of Britain, despite brief optimism earlier this year that relations could thaw.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly did not invite Prince Harry to holiday festivities.

Article continues below advertisement

One royal expert told us this Christmas could mark a "breaking point" in their ongoing isolation from both families. "This Christmas could be the turning point in their years of estrangement," they added. "Harry met with his father earlier this year hoping to rebuild bridges, but it just hasn't worked – there's simply no route back for him. Harry's admitted he doesn't know how much time his father has left, and that weighs heavily on him. Still, he's not high on Charles' list of concerns. Meanwhile, Meghan's own rift with her family and her reluctance to return to Britain only make matters worse. Together, it's left them both painfully isolated this Christmas. Under the surface, it will be basically a nightmare this Christmas for the pair of them, but it is of their own making, so they won't get much sympathy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX;MEGA Meghan Markle's father had his leg amputated.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources close to the couple say the Sussexes are painfully aware of the optics of another year apart from the royals and their estrangements from their families. One friend said: "Harry, Meghan – and their PR team – is increasingly worried that people's patience is running out. If Christmas can't mend the rift, it only reinforces the idea that Harry and Meghan are cut off for good from their families – which is not a good look."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry typically stays in California for Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's rift with the royals stretches back to 2020, when they quit official duties and moved to America. Since then, multiple attempts at reconciliation have faltered. The most recent came in September, when Harry, 41, had a 54-minute meeting with the King, 77, at Clarence House – their first in over 18 months. But the meeting's aftermath dashed hopes of progress. "He barely got that 54-minute audience with the King and was warned not to discuss it," said a source. "Then almost immediately, he's on a train to Ukraine telling a journalist he stands by everything in his memoir Spare – it undermined any goodwill that was left." A royal insider said: "Charles was livid that word of the meeting leaked almost immediately. He feels he's given too many chances and been let down each time. A warm family Christmas with Harry this year was never a realistic prospect, and may never happen again." Sources say the feeling in The Firm is Harry can't be trusted as "every move" he makes with the family ends up being used as fodder for books, tell-all TV interviews or Netflix shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle is estranged from her father.