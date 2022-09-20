'She Is Like A Fish Out Of Water': Meghan Markle 'Indicated Feelings Of Shame & Victimization' At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

"Meghan, with her head tilted down, covering her face, indicating feelings of shame and victimization. There is a sense that she is upset and uncomfortable. Her body language indicates a disconnection with the other family members and a discomfort with her current status among the working royals. She is definitely feeling the coldness and is very uncomfortable about it. She is like a fish out of water, and it's obvious," the expert noted.

"Meghan is using the hat to hide, a very different presentation style than she's exhibited in the past. She is looking down because she feels the disapproval and is out of her element," she continued.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was seen comforting his wife, as he held her hand and leaned toward her.